Sunday Afolabi, Papa Ajasco and 8 Nigerian stars who have opened up about financial struggles.

Sunday Afolabi, Papa Ajasco and 8 Nigerian stars who have opened up about financial struggles.

Sunday Afolabi, Papa Ajasco and 8 Nigerian stars who have opened up about financial struggles

Sunday Afolabi, Papa Ajasco, Patience Ozokwor and other Nigerian veteran stars have opened up about financial struggles after years in the spotlight.

Sunday Afolabi recently drew attention after being seen driving a commercial bus, highlighting the financial challenges facing some veteran actors.

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Papa Ajasco revealed that his pay reportedly rose from ₦22,500 in 1997 to ₦45,000, despite decades of work on the character.

Patience Ozokwor blamed the lack of royalties for leaving many Nollywood veterans financially vulnerable after years of work.

Being on TV used to be such a big deal that it automatically signalled relevance and wealth.

For years, characters and names like Papa Ajasco and Patience Ozorkwo became household favourites, and their work entertained generations.

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But behind the fame, some of Nigeria’s veteran entertainers have faced financial insecurity after decades in the spotlight.

From selling cars to pay medical bills to relying on public donations for basic needs, these entertainers have given Nigerians a glimpse into what can happen when the spotlight fades.

1. Sunday Afolabi

Sunday Afolabi sold his car for ₦180,000 and became a danfo driver.

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The recent story of veteran actor Sunday Afolabi has once again brought the issue into sharp focus.

Afolabi, known for his role in Owo Blow, recently revealed that declining opportunities in acting and photography forced him to look for another way to survive.

His Nissan Quest developed a fault that he could not afford to repair for almost two years. Eventually, he sold the car for just ₦180,000, bought a fairly used motorcycle and later worked as a commercial minibus driver in Lagos.

How many of your remember this Nollywood actor, Sunday Afolabi? See what he looks like now. 💔 🥲 pic.twitter.com/rEbbL4BiRU — 𝐀𝐬𝐚𝐤𝐲𝐆𝐑𝐍 (@AsakyGRN) February 25, 2026

2. Abiodun Ayoyinka, popularly known as Papa Ajasco

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Papa Ajasco went from ₦22,500 per episode to ₦45,000 nearly 30 years later.

Few Nigerian TV characters are as recognisable as Papa Ajasco. But veteran actor Abiodun Ayoyinka, who played him, says the money has never matched the fame.

Ayoyinka said he earned ₦22,500 per episode in 1997. Nearly 30 years later, he says his pay is now about ₦45,000–₦60,000 per episode, even though the show is produced only occasionally. He also said he has no house or car of his own.

The actor blamed the situation partly on the decline of the sitcom and restrictions around the trademarked Papa Ajasco character, which he said have cost him advertising opportunities.

But producer Wale Adenuga disputed his account, saying Ayoyinka had been supported over the years and was free to take other jobs, provided he did not use the trademarked Papa Ajasco identity without approval.

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3. Fatai Oodua Adekunle Adetayo

Lalude was still riding okada to film locations until fans bought him a car.

Veteran Yoruba actor Fatai Oodua Adekunle Adetayo, popularly known as Lalude, was still using motorcycles to get to film locations after years in Nollywood.

Skit maker Kamo discovered his situation and appealed to Nigerians to help the actor get a car.

An anonymous donor reportedly gave ₦3 million, while other fans also contributed. Kamo eventually presented Lalude with a Toyota Corolla in June 2023.

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4. Iya Gbonkan

Iya Gbonkan went viral in 2023 after revealing that, despite decades in Nollywood, she still did not own a car and relied on buses and commercial motorcycles to get to film locations. She appealed to Nigerians to help her get one.

Nigerians responded quickly. A fundraising drive led by cleric Gabriel Agbala raised more than ₦5 million towards her car and house, while fellow actresses Abeni Agbon and Tamo Tiye also gave her ₦500,000.

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A UK-based film promoter, Alexes Promotions, bought her a vehicle after hearing her appeal. The car was presented to her in Ibadan on June 8, 2023.

5. Olusola Olaonipekun

Pariolodo saw Lalude get a car and said, “I am next."

Veteran actor Olusola Olaonipekun, popularly known as Pariolodo, did not hide his frustration after seeing Lalude receive a car.

He congratulated Lalude and then appealed to Nigerians to help him get one too, saying he was tired of walking and riding motorcycles to film locations.

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The appeal worked. More than ₦3 million was reportedly raised for Pariolodo, while his wife received more than ₦1 million, and additional donations were made towards their children's school fees. He was eventually presented with a car.

6. Ganiu Nofiu

Ganiyu Nofiu (Alapini Osa) sold two cars to pay for his son's treatment.

For veteran actor Ganiu Nofiu, popularly known as Alapini Osa, the financial crisis came when his 40-year-old son became seriously ill.

Alapini revealed that he had owned two cars, a jeep and a smaller car, but sold them to pay for his son's medical treatment. He also said he lost other valuables during the ordeal. His son eventually died after months of treatment.

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Soon after, a fan identified as Lekan Enuope gifted Alapini a 2007 Toyota Sienna.

7. Ganiyu Oyeyemi

Late veteran actor Baba Ogunjimi had the land but could not afford to build the house.

Veteran actor Ganiyu Oyeyemi, popularly known as Baba Ogunjimi, revealed in 2023 that he had survived a stroke that left his limbs paralysed and had also suffered an accident that caused internal injuries.

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He eventually bought a piece of land but could not afford to build on it. His story became particularly heartbreaking because, after decades in the industry, having land was not enough; he still could not afford to put a house on it.

Ogunjimi died in 2024.

8. Don Richard

Don Richard sold his house and car, then ran out of money.

Veteran actor Don Richard faced a different kind of financial crisis when he was diagnosed with kidney disease.

He revealed in 2025 that he had sold his property to pay for treatment.

He specifically said he sold his car for ₦1.5 million and that the money from his house had also been exhausted. Doctors had advised urgent dialysis estimated at ₦40 million to ₦50 million.

With his assets gone and treatment still required, he appealed to Nigerians for help.

9. Jide Kosoko

Jide Kosoko spent over 60 years in Nollywood but says he is still not rich.

Veteran actor Jide Kosoko has one of the longest careers in Nigerian entertainment, spanning more than six decades.

Yet Kosoko has openly said that he does not consider himself rich by Nigerian standards.

His comments are a reminder that longevity in Nollywood does not automatically translate into wealth, particularly when piracy and poor monetisation eat into actors' potential earnings.

His story is less about asking for donations and more about the difference between being famous and actually being wealthy.

10. Patience Ozokwor

Patience Ozokwor says actors can work for years and still end up begging.

For Patience Ozokwor, popularly known as Mama G, the problem is bigger than individual actors.

The veteran actress has spoken about the lack of a proper royalty system in Nollywood and how actors can be paid for a project once without continuing to benefit financially when their films keep generating value.

She argued that an actor can spend decades building a career, but once regular work stops, there may be no steady stream of income from the films that made them famous.

That, she said, is one reason some veteran actors beg online.

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The stories may be different, but the underlying problem is remarkably similar.

Nigeria's entertainment industry has changed dramatically.

Today's stars can make money through streaming, brand endorsements, YouTube, social media, international tours and intellectual-property deals that were largely unavailable to many of the industry's older generation.

But many veterans built their careers in a different era.

They worked under non-residual "work-for-hire" contracts during the VHS and early VCD eras when entertainment was largely about getting paid for a performance, an episode or a film.

The idea that an actor should continue receiving money every time an old production is streamed, broadcast or monetised was not nearly as established, leaving them without pension plans, residual income, or institutional health insurance when health crises or industry lulls arise.