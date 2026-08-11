Niniola returns to music with new single months after losing husband

Afro-house singer Niniola Apata is gradually finding her way back to music months after the death of her husband, Michael Ndika, with a new single titled O Du Mi.

Niniola is set to release her new single ‘O Du Mi’ on Friday, and it marks her first major musical release since the death of her husband, Michael Ndika.

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The Afro-house singer has gradually returned to the public eye following the loss of her husband

Niniola says her new song ‘O Du Mi’ was inspired by feelings too deep for words

The singer has given fans a glimpse of the emotional record ahead of its release on Friday, describing the song as an outlet for feelings she could not express with words.

“Some feelings are too deep for words. So I put them in a song,” she wrote while sharing a preview of the song.

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The release marks Niniola’s first musical outing since the death of Ndika, her husband of 13 years and longtime manager, in May.

Her return has been gradual, with the singer slowly stepping back into the public space and allowing music and performance to become part of her grieving process.

Niniola recently appeared at a stage performance where she once again connected with an audience through music, a significant step for an artiste who had largely withdrawn following her loss. She was also recently spotted at her younger sister Teniola Apata’s album launch, where the sisters shared a touching moment.

Niniola’s return to the stage has come with a clear acknowledgement that performing again does not mean the pain has disappeared.

Ahead of one of her stage appearances, the singer reflected on the difficulty of performing after losing the person who had been closely involved in her life and career.

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“There are no words for a moment like this, but I know he’d want me to keep singing, to keep showing up, and to keep sharing the gift we’ve always believed in.”

Niniola’s loss became public in May 2026, when she shared a series of emotional posts announcing Ndika’s death. In one post, she wrote, “God took him,” before following it with, “My husband died.”

The revelation surprised many fans because Niniola had kept her marriage away from the public eye. Ndika was the CEO of NaijaReview and had also worked closely with the singer as her manager.

In the weeks that followed, Niniola offered glimpses into the depth of her grief. In one of her most revealing posts, she described still expecting Ndika to walk through the door and referred to him as her best friend, confidant, pillar, business partner and husband.