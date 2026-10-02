4 things nobody tells you about travelling as a Nigerian before your first international trip

Travel creator Amaka shares important travel tips for Nigerians, including immigration questions, airport checks, dressing, finding communities abroad, and navigating international travel with a Nigerian passport.

Travel creator Amaka shared tips for Nigerians travelling abroad on Pulse Creators as Experts.

She advised travellers to stay calm and confident when answering immigration questions.

She explained that extra airport checks do not automatically mean trouble.

Amaka encouraged Nigerians to build travel communities and believe that the Nigerian passport can still take them around the world.

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Travelling outside Nigeria can be exciting, but for many first-time travellers, the experience comes with plenty of surprises that nobody really prepares them for.

Travel creator Amaka recently shared some of these realities during an interview with Pulse Nigeria on the Pulse Creators as Experts show, where she discussed the things Nigerians should know before taking their first international trip.

In an episode of “Travel Smart with Pulse,” Amaka explained that proper preparation can make travelling easier, especially when visiting countries where you may not see many people who look like you.

4 things nobody tells you about traveling as a Nigerian.



In this episode of Travel Smart, travel creator Amaka shares some of the realities you may encounter when traveling abroad.#PulseTravelSmart #PulseCreatorsasExperts pic.twitter.com/OZLEkS4CdP — Pulse Nigeria (@PulseNigeria247) October 1, 2026

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“If you're an adventurous traveller, there's high chances that you'll find yourself in a country where nobody looks like you. I know because I'm one. The more prepared you are, the better it is for you,” she said.

According to her, one of the first things Nigerians should understand is that immigration officers will likely ask questions, and travellers need to remain calm while responding.

“Immigration is going to ask you questions and you need to make sure you answer calmly,” Amaka said.

She explained that travellers should expect questions like where they are travelling to, who they are staying with, whether they have a return ticket, their plans during the trip, and who is funding the journey.

“It may feel like a visa interview but trust me, standard procedure,” she added.

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Amaka advised Nigerians not to appear nervous during these conversations because anxiety can sometimes create unnecessary suspicion.

“Nervousness reads as suspicion even when you've done absolutely nothing wrong. Try to remain calm, communicate confidently and state exactly what you're going to do in the country,” she said.

Getting pulled aside at the airport doesn’t mean trouble

The travel creator advised Nigerians to stay calm when pulled aside for extra airport checks.

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Another reality many travellers experience is being selected for extra checks at airports.

Amaka explained that while the experience can feel uncomfortable, Nigerians should avoid panicking if they are asked to step aside for further questioning.

“It’s not the end of the world if you get pulled aside for extra checks,” she said.

She noted that some passport holders experience additional screening more frequently than others, but travellers should remain respectful and confident throughout the process.

“If this happens to you, stay calm, answer confidently, don't fidget, you have done nothing wrong. Most likely you'll make it out on the other side,” Amaka advised.

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She also encouraged travellers to document situations if airport checks go beyond what is expected.

Your outfit can affect how people treat you

Amaka explained how dressing well could influence first impressions during international trips.

While many people focus on documents and money before travelling, Amaka said appearance can also influence first impressions.

According to her, dressing intentionally can help travellers present themselves better when moving through airports or exploring new countries.

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“I know this sounds shallow but I promise you, how you dress can affect how you're treated on your trip,” she said.

She encouraged Nigerians to choose outfits that are comfortable, neat, and represent them well.

Nigerians are everywhere, find your community

The travel expert encouraged Nigerians to connect with communities abroad and explore the world confidently.

For Nigerians travelling alone or visiting unfamiliar destinations, Amaka recommended connecting with existing communities before arriving.

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She pointed out that Nigerians and Africans can be found in many cities around the world and these communities can provide useful information about places to eat, stay, and visit.

“If you're travelling somewhere alone or you're not confident about your journey, it would be helpful to find communities on WhatsApp or social media that could point you in the direction of where to eat, where to stay and places to go,” she said.

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Nigerian passport is not a barrier

Amaka also addressed a common frustration among Nigerians, the challenges that sometimes come with travelling on a Nigerian passport.

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She encouraged travellers not to see the passport as a complete limitation.

“Your Nigerian passport is just the starting point, it's not a limitation,” she said.

The travel creator admitted that some processes may take longer compared to travellers from countries with stronger passports, but Nigerians can still explore the world with proper planning.

“Yes, the doors may not open as quickly as they do for others and some things may take quicker to happen for you but if you care about travel, you can travel on this passport too. Take it from me, I'm living proof,” she added.