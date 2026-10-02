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89-year-old man and his eldest son sentenced to death after 10 years in prison over a murder his family says he did not commit

Gloria Adesanya
Gloria Adesanya 13:37 - 02 October 2026
Pa Everestus Okereke, 89, and his eldest son have reportedly spent about a decade behind bars in Imo State.
Pa Everestus Okereke, 89, and his eldest son have spent about 10 years behind bars and are facing execution over a 2016 case in Imo State.
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  • Pa Everestus Okereke, 89, and his eldest son have spent about 10 years behind bars in Imo State.

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  • They were sentenced to death by hanging in 2022 after a 2016 incident involving another relative who reportedly fled.

  • The case has drawn fresh attention after prison evangelist Christian Chuka raised concerns about their prolonged imprisonment and unanswered questions surrounding the case.

At 89, Pa Everestus Okereke is still behind bars, facing execution after spending about 10 years in prison with his eldest son, Ugochukwu.

Their story dates back to 2016, when a fight in Imo State resulted in the death of another man. According to Arise News, Okereke's younger son allegedly fled after the incident. The younger son has remained missing since then.

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Instead, Okereke and his eldest son were detained following the incident and have spent the past decade behind bars, according to reports by Arise News and Galaxy TV.

READ NEXT: Sentenced to death at 29 for a murder he didn't commit, 71-year-old man freed by DNA evidence after 41 years

Arise News reported that the father and son were sentenced to death by hanging in September 2022 and are now facing execution.

That means Okereke, who was about 79 when he was detained, has spent most of his 80s in prison. He is now 89.

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The case was recently brought to public attention by prison evangelist Christian Chuka, who spoke about the elderly man and his son on Arise News.

According to Chuka's account, Okereke's younger son fled after the fatal fight, leaving his father and older brother in detention. Galaxy TV reported that the younger son has remained missing since the incident.

Pa Everestus Okereke, 89, and his eldest son have reportedly spent about a decade behind bars in Imo State.
Pa Everestus Okereke, 89, and his eldest son have reportedly spent about a decade behind bars in Imo State.

READ NEXT: ‘I was not going to let others die’: How an injured pilot saved an Israel-bound flight after a fight broke out between pilots mid-air

The circumstances surrounding the case have raised questions about how the two men came to spend so many years in custody while the relative linked to the fatal incident remains missing.

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There are also important details that remain unclear from the publicly available reports, including the specific charges against Okereke and Ugochukwu, the evidence presented in court, whether they appealed their convictions and the current status of any legal proceedings.

Galaxy TV, in its report on the case, also noted that the legal status of the pair needed to be established.

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What is clear is the length of time Okereke has spent behind bars. He entered custody at about 79. Now 89, he has spent an entire decade of his later life in prison and is facing a death sentence.

Alongside him is his eldest son, who has also spent about 10 years behind bars.

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The case has now drawn renewed attention to the father and son, their prolonged detention and the unanswered questions surrounding what happened after the 2016 fatal fight.

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