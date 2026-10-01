‘I might go into politics’ — Veteran singer, African China speaks on challenges Nigerian youths face

Nigerian artiste Chinagorom Onuoha, popularly known as African China, has revealed that he may venture into politics after years of avoiding the political space.

African China says he may enter politics after years of avoiding political involvement.

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The singer says youths may struggle to lead effectively if corruption and weak respect for the law persist.

African China calls for the revival of Nigerian industries, factories and infrastructure to reduce dependence on imports.

Speaking in an interview with Pulse Nigeria, the singer said his desire to see Nigeria become a better country has led him to reconsider staying away from politics.

African China said he initially preferred activism but became concerned that activists were not achieving change.

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“I might. In the past, I was always running away from politics. I just wanted to be an activist, but people are not taking us where we want to. However, I do not want to learn from people I don’t want to end up like.”

The ‘Mr President’ crooner also shared his thoughts on the challenges facing Nigeria and the role of young people in the country’s future.

According to him, Nigerian youths may struggle to make a meaningful difference if they inherit a system that has not taught them to reject corruption.

“Even when some people advocate giving the youth an opportunity, who do you want to give an opportunity to? Somebody you have taught nothing? All they have been taught is corruption.

“So, if they hand over power to the youth today, there will not be much difference if they don’t fix the law, because it is only the law that will guide everybody and keep everyone on track.

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“The law is not properly structured," he said

African China also expressed concern over the growing rate of substance abuse among young Nigerians.

“I can categorically tell you that 80% of youths are involved in substance abuse.

“So many young people I have come across today are either smoking one thing or another. It’s like if you’re not, you don’t belong.”

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The singer also reflected on the issues that inspired some of his biggest songs and explained why his music has often addressed Nigeria’s social and political problems.

“Some people see me and say, ‘That time when you sang that song (Mr President), Nigeria was still good.’ It was not good. If Nigeria was good then, I wouldn’t have sung about it.

“Singing about those issues was like calling the attention of Nigerians to what was happening and telling us to stop. It was a wake-up call, but we neglected it. We were just dancing to the rhythm and everything. It is worse now.

“In that song, I said, ‘Make una lead us well, no let this nation to fall inside well,’ but right now, the country is inside the canal. We don reach the last stage.”

Nigerian artiste Chinagorom Onuoha, popularly known as African China

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African China further called for greater attention to local production, infrastructure and the revival of industries as part of efforts to strengthen Nigeria’s economy.

He said the government should create an environment that allows businesses and factories to thrive while reducing the country’s dependence on imported goods.

“If they could bring back those companies, start building infrastructure, factories and businesses, and reduce this constant dependence on importation, it would help.

“We should start importing machines, machines that will actually do the work and allow us to produce.”

On what Independence Day means to him, the singer said the significance of the celebration has changed over the years.

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