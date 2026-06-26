Pulse Creator Collective hosts creators for Paint & Sip experience with BYD, Dr Teal's and Inverroche

The second edition of Pulse Influence Room brought Nigerian creators together for a Paint & Sip experience, luxury car showcase, wellness sessions and networking opportunities

The second edition of Pulse Influence Room brought Nigerian creators together for a Paint & Sip experience, luxury car showcase, wellness sessions and networking opportunities

The second Pulse Influence Room brought Nigerian creators together for an afternoon of networking, painting, wellness and brand experiences with BYD, Dr Teal's and Inverroche.

The Pulse Creator Collective brought together some of Nigeria's biggest and fastest-rising content creators for another edition of Pulse Influence Room on June 21st, this time with a relaxed Paint & Sip experience that blended networking, creativity and wellness.

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Following the successful launch of the Creator Collective in March, this second community event showed just how quickly the initiative is growing. In only a few months, the community has expanded to more than 400 creators, making it one of Nigeria's fastest-growing creator communities.

The afternoon began with networking as creators caught up with one another, met new faces and filled the venue with conversations, photos and content creation.

Wumi Tuase-Fosudo, Creator Lead at Pulse Nigeria

Guests were officially welcomed by Wumi Tuase-Fosudo, Creator Lead at Pulse Nigeria, who thanked everyone for spending their Sunday with the community and shared the vision behind the Pulse Creator Collective.

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She revealed that although PCC is still in its early stages, it has already connected hundreds of creators through screenings, brand campaigns, creator-led content opportunities and community events. She also announced that the community will soon open its studio to members, giving creators access to production and post-production support for their content.

"Our vision is simple," she said. "To make Pulse Creator Collective the most valuable community for creators in Nigeria, not just for networking, but for real opportunities."

She also appreciated the partners who made the event possible, including BYD Lagos, Dr Teal's, Inverroche, and Perfect Trust Cosmetics.

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One of the highlights of the day was the exclusive BYD vehicle tour, where creators got an up-close look at one of the brand's newest luxury electric vehicles. Guests explored the car's premium features, technology and comfort, with many taking photos and creating content around the experience.

The event then transitioned into the main Paint & Sip session, where creators relaxed over cocktails courtesy of Inverroche while expressing themselves on canvas. The activity created an easy-going atmosphere that encouraged conversations, collaboration and genuine community building away from the pressures of social media.

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Speaking during the event, Vivienne Odofin-Daniel, Strategy Manager at Dr Teal's, said the brand was excited to partner with Pulse Creator Collective and support creators who constantly pour themselves into their work.

Vivienne Odofin-Daniel, Strategy Manager at Dr Teals

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"Being a creator is demanding, and even more so being a creator in Lagos. It's important to intentionally make time to slow down, recharge and prioritise your wellbeing because you can't create your best work when you're running on empty," she said.

The experience didn't end with painting and networking. Throughout the event, creators also enjoyed relaxing massage sessions, adding a wellness touch to the afternoon courtesy of Dr Teal's. Before leaving, guests received complimentary gift bags packed with products from Dr Teal's and Perfect Trust Cosmetics, ensuring they took a little piece of the experience home with them.

The event attracted an impressive lineup of creators across lifestyle, entertainment, food, fashion and beauty, including Elozonam, Mike Afolarin, Chioma Mmeje, Adeola Soge, Lade Ibikunle, Larry Hector, Grace Gigi, Tai The Foodie, Cassandra Collins, Tuke Morgan, Obehi Aburime, Kem Apia, Daniel Uboh, Tomiwa Tegbe, Kaosarat Aduagba, Emeka Nwagbaraocha, Omosalewa Fafowora, Zita Olorunfemi, Amaka Oguike, Mhisoby, Angel Azubuike, David Eyo, Mmesoma Mmeje, Ebere Aham and many others.

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With another successful edition of Pulse Influence Room wrapped up, the Pulse Creator Collective continues to strengthen its mission of building a thriving ecosystem where Nigerian creators can connect, learn, collaborate and unlock meaningful opportunities beyond content creation.