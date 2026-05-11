Lafarge Africa takes the fight against malaria to the heart of its communities

Lafarge Africa takes the fight against malaria to the heart of its communities

Lafarge Africa takes the fight against malaria to the heart of its communities

Malaria remains one of Nigeria’s most persistent public health challenges; preventable and treatable, yet still claiming lives at scale.

On May 6, 2026, Lafarge Africa Plc responded to that reality with a nationwide outreach campaign in commemoration of World Malaria Day. This initiative mobilised over 1,000 participants across host communities in a coordinated effort to raise awareness, promote prevention and encourage early treatment.

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​Under the theme, “Driven to End Malaria: Now We Can. Now We Must,” the campaign brought together residents, health stakeholders and community leaders across multiple locations, with Lagos serving as a key hub. In partnership with the Society for Family Health (SFH), Lagos State Health District II, and Leadway Health, Lafarge Africa distributed insecticide-treated nets, provided health education sessions and offered guidance on environmental hygiene and practical interventions with proven impact on combating malaria.

Lafarge Africa Plc had a nationwide outreach campaign in commemoration of World Malaria Day

​Dr Kemi Albert-Udoh, Occupational Health Coordinator at Lafarge Africa, framed the company’s approach as a deliberate, long-term commitment to eradicating malaria: “Malaria has been with us for decades and continues to affect millions, particularly pregnant women and children. Through collective effort and sustained intervention, we can significantly reduce its impact.”

Gabriel Pollyn, Head of Sustainability and Sponsorships at Lafarge, added that the theme itself serves as a call to action, a reminder that the tools to end malaria already exist, but must be matched with consistency and will.

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This initiative mobilised over 1,000 participants across host communities in a coordinated effort to raise awareness, promote prevention and encourage early treatment

​The impact of the campaign was felt at an individual level as well. Beneficiary Mudzu Ummusalma left the event with a clearer understanding of how malaria is transmitted, the importance of maintaining a clean environment and the necessity of using treated nets. She intends to carry it back to her household and neighbourhood.

It is precisely this kind of multiplied, community-level awareness that Lafarge Africa is building toward: not a single day of action, but a culture of prevention that outlasts any campaign.

As Lafarge Africa continues its fight against malaria, the focus remains on fostering a community-driven approach to health and well-being. By empowering individuals and promoting education, the company is laying the groundwork for a healthier future where the threat of malaria is significantly diminished.

Together, we can turn the tide against this age-old disease and create a lasting impact in our communities.

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