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Burna Boy & Shakira's World Cup anthem 'Dai Dai' secures Grammy nomination for Best Global Music Performance

Adeayo Adebiyi
Adeayo Adebiyi 14:39 - 16 November 2026
Burna Boy & Shakira's 'Dai Dai' secures Grammy nomination for Best Global Music Performance
The nomination sees the Nigerian superstar secure a Grammy nomination for a 8 consecutive year.
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Multi-award-winning superstar Burna Boy has earned a Grammy nomination for his single 'Dai Dai' with Colombian icon Shakira for Best Global Music Performance at the 69th Grammys.

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The song was released in May 2026 as the unofficial anthem for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, jointly hosted by the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The duo performed it at the opening and closing ceremonies of the global football mundial won by Spain.

Boosted by the World Cup's global fame, 'Dai Dai,' which blends Latin Pop with Afrobeats elements, soared to commercial success as it dominated global streaming charts. Since its release, the record has garnered over 570 million Spotify streams, while the music video has been watched over 1.4 billion times on YouTube, making it one of the biggest songs of 2026.

Burna Boy performing 'Dai Dai' with Shakira at the World Cup event
Burna Boy performing 'Dai Dai' with Shakira at the World Cup event
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67th Grammys Best Global Music Performance nominees

Also nominated for the Best Global Music Performance category are stars drawn from across the world for the impact and imposing quality of their recording in the year in review.

Beninese icon and 5-time Grammy winner Angelique Kidjo was nominated for her single 'Bando (Orchestral)' featuring American rapper and producer and 13-time Grammy winner Pharrell Williams and rapper Guavo, who has received 3 times Grammy nominations.

Indian-American singer Varuvaaiy was nominated for his song 'Devan Ekambaram' featuring Indian singer Susha. This marks the first Grammy nomination for both musicians.

Kerreke, the Multicultural group based in Miami with members from Mexico, Venezuela, and Colombia, was nominated for their song 'Una Flor En Cada Estrella' featuring Mireya and Alex E. Chávez, who are both Americans of Mexican descent. The nomination is Kerreke and Chávez's first, while Mireya's third nomination.

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Spanish superstar Rosalía earns her eighth nomination for 'Porcelana', featuring American rapper Dougie F, who earns his first.

With 'Dai Dai', Burna Boy secures his 14th nomination, making him the most-nominated Nigerian musician in the award history, while 4-time winner Shakira earns her 9th nomination.

The 67th Grammy is scheduled to take place on Sunday 7 February, 2027 at the Crypto Arena, Los Angeles USA.

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