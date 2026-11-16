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Meet the women leading Nigeria's top universities

Oghenovo Egodo-Michael
Oghenovo Egodo-Michael 14:35 - 16 November 2026
Women leading Nigeria's top universities
For decades, leadership positions in Nigeria's university system have largely been occupied by men, but women are increasingly taking up the challenge of steering some of the country's higher education institutions.
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The position of Vice-Chancellor is one of the most influential in academia, with its occupant responsible for overseeing a university's academic direction, administration, research activities and overall development. Beyond managing day-to-day operations, Vice-Chancellors play important roles in shaping institutional policies, attracting funding, strengthening academic standards and creating opportunities for students and researchers.

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While women have historically faced barriers to reaching the highest levels of academic leadership, their growing presence in these positions reflects years of contributions to teaching, research, scholarship and university administration. Their appointments also challenge longstanding perceptions about women's capacity to lead major educational institutions and influence the direction of higher education.

READ ALSO: Before women were allowed to dream big, this Lagos woman was already making history as West Africa’s first female pharmacist

Nigeria has several women occupying these important positions across its federal, state and private universities. Some have made history as the first women to lead their respective institutions, while others have taken over established universities with the responsibility of sustaining their academic standards and driving further development.

Here are the women currently serving or appointed to lead universities across Nigeria.

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  1. Prof. Patricia Manko Lar – University of Jos

  1. Prof. Folasade Tolulope Ogunsola – University of Lagos

  1. Prof. Adenike Temidayo Oladiji – Federal University of Technology, Akure

  1. Prof. Ursula Ngozi Akanwa – Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike

  1. Prof. Bidemi Bilkis Lafiaji-Okuneye – Lagos State University of Education

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  1. Prof. Eunice Eboserehimen Omonzejie – Ambrose Alli University

  1. Prof. Enase Felicia Okonedo – Pan-Atlantic University

  1. Prof. Smaranda Olarinde – Afe Babalola University

  1. Prof. Omolola O. Irinoye – Achievers University

  1. Prof. Ebunoluwa Olufemi Oduwole – Ajayi Crowther University

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  1. Prof. Frances Ngozi Chukwukere – Kingsley Ozumba Mbadiwe University

  1. Prof. Ayodeji Olawunmi Badejo – Lagos State University

  1. Prof. Ebunoluwa Aderonke Adejuyigbe – University of Medical Sciences, Ondo

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