Meet the women leading Nigeria's top universities
The position of Vice-Chancellor is one of the most influential in academia, with its occupant responsible for overseeing a university's academic direction, administration, research activities and overall development. Beyond managing day-to-day operations, Vice-Chancellors play important roles in shaping institutional policies, attracting funding, strengthening academic standards and creating opportunities for students and researchers.
While women have historically faced barriers to reaching the highest levels of academic leadership, their growing presence in these positions reflects years of contributions to teaching, research, scholarship and university administration. Their appointments also challenge longstanding perceptions about women's capacity to lead major educational institutions and influence the direction of higher education.
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Nigeria has several women occupying these important positions across its federal, state and private universities. Some have made history as the first women to lead their respective institutions, while others have taken over established universities with the responsibility of sustaining their academic standards and driving further development.
Here are the women currently serving or appointed to lead universities across Nigeria.
Prof. Patricia Manko Lar – University of Jos
Prof. Folasade Tolulope Ogunsola – University of Lagos
Prof. Adenike Temidayo Oladiji – Federal University of Technology, Akure
Prof. Ursula Ngozi Akanwa – Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike
Prof. Bidemi Bilkis Lafiaji-Okuneye – Lagos State University of Education
Prof. Eunice Eboserehimen Omonzejie – Ambrose Alli University
Prof. Enase Felicia Okonedo – Pan-Atlantic University
Prof. Smaranda Olarinde – Afe Babalola University
Prof. Omolola O. Irinoye – Achievers University
Prof. Ebunoluwa Olufemi Oduwole – Ajayi Crowther University
Prof. Frances Ngozi Chukwukere – Kingsley Ozumba Mbadiwe University
Prof. Ayodeji Olawunmi Badejo – Lagos State University
Prof. Ebunoluwa Aderonke Adejuyigbe – University of Medical Sciences, Ondo