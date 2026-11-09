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50 Countries where Super El Niño could kill the most people: Is yours on the list?

Gloria Adesanya
Gloria Adesanya 12:09 - 09 November 2026
50 Countries where Super El Niño could kill the most people: Is yours on the list?
A groundbreaking study by the Climate Impact Lab projects nearly 860,000 additional heat-related deaths worldwide due to Super El Niño. Discover which 50 countries face the highest projected mortality risks.
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  • A new study projects approximately 857,400 additional heat-related deaths worldwide between June 2026 and March 2027.

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  • Some countries face a significantly higher projected death toll than others.

  • The researchers warn that the figures are estimates, not confirmed deaths, and could change as new weather data becomes available.

The Climate Impact Lab, a research group affiliated with the University of Chicago, developed an interactive tracker to estimate how extreme temperatures associated with El Niño could affect mortality worldwide.

Its latest projections cover October 2026 to March 2027 and rank countries according to their estimated additional heat-related deaths compared with historical averages.

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READ NEXT: Nigeria faces risks of 31,400 extra heat deaths, food shortages and more: What to know about El Niño and how to protect yourself

Full list of 50 countries facing the highest projected heat-related deaths

El-Nino Climate Map

The tracker ranks countries according to the additional heat-related deaths projected between October 2026 and March 2027.

Here are the 50 countries on its list, arranged from the highest to the lowest projected toll.

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Rank

Country

Projected additional deaths

1

Nigeria

56,100

2

India

55,200

3

Indonesia

29,300

4

Brazil

19,500

5

Sudan

14,700

6

Thailand

12,200

7

Democratic Republic of the Congo

11,300

8

Chad

11,300

9

Philippines

11,100

10

Niger

8,400

11

Vietnam

8,300

12

Ghana

7,000

13

Burkina Faso

6,900

14

Bangladesh

6,700

15

Mali

6,700

16

South Sudan

6,500

17

Ethiopia

6,000

18

Cameroon

5,900

19

Benin

5,200

20

Cambodia

4,500

21

Mozambique

4,500

22

Uganda

4,200

23

Côte d'Ivoire

4,000

24

Tanzania

4,000

25

Togo

3,600

26

Venezuela

3,600

27

Somalia

3,400

28

Colombia

3,300

29

Myanmar

3,200

30

Kenya

2,800

31

Ecuador

2,500

32

Peru

2,300

33

Angola

2,200

34

Guinea

2,100

35

South Africa

1,900

36

Madagascar

1,800

37

Malawi

1,700

38

Malaysia

1,700

39

Senegal

1,700

40

United States

1,700

41

Zambia

1,700

42

Central African Republic

1,500

43

Sri Lanka

1,400

44

Mexico

1,300

45

Haiti

1,100

46

Sierra Leone

1,100

47

Zimbabwe

1,100

48

Nicaragua

890

49

Yemen

880

50

Pakistan

820

Source: Climate Impact Lab's El Niño Heat Mortality Tracker. Figures are estimates for October 2026–March 2027, not confirmed fatalities.

The ranking shows that the projected impact is heavily concentrated in Africa and Asia. Nigeria, India, Indonesia, Sudan, Chad, Thailand and the Democratic Republic of the Congo are among the countries with the highest estimated numbers.

Nigeria's position is particularly concerning because it is projected to experience a higher toll than India, despite the two countries having substantially different population sizes and geographical conditions.

The United States also appears on the list, with approximately 1,700 additional heat-related deaths projected. This shows the risk is not limited to developing countries, although the projected burden is considerably higher in several Global South countries.

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RELATED: How To Prevent Heat Stroke: Everyday Habits That Could Save Your Life

How did researchers arrive at these figures?

Researchers used statistical models to estimate how changes in temperature affect mortality in different parts of the world. Their calculations build on research published in 2022 in the Quarterly Journal of Economics, which examined the relationship between daily temperatures and all-cause mortality.

The model accounts for differences in local climates, people's vulnerability to extreme temperatures and their ability to adapt to changing conditions.

For the past months, researchers used temperature information from ERA5, a global climate reanalysis dataset. For upcoming months, they used seasonal forecasts from the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts' SEAS5 system.

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The tracker provides estimates for approximately 3,700 regions, including individual states and provinces, across the world.

The researchers also plan to update the tracker monthly as new temperature observations and forecasts become available.

READ ALSO: From Drinking Water to Choice of Clothing: 7 Simple Ways to Stay Cool in This Scorching Hot Weather

What is Super El Niño and why is it dangerous?

El Niño is a natural climate phenomenon that occurs when surface waters in the central and eastern equatorial Pacific Ocean become unusually warm.

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This warming affects atmospheric circulation and can disrupt normal weather patterns worldwide. Depending on the region, it can contribute to unusually high temperatures, droughts, reduced rainfall or excessive rainfall.

A particularly strong El Niño is commonly described as a Super El Niño. The danger is that prolonged extreme heat can place considerable pressure on the human body. It can cause dehydration, heat exhaustion and heatstroke, while worsening existing health problems, particularly cardiovascular and respiratory conditions.

Older people, young children, outdoor workers and people without reliable access to water, electricity or cooling facilities can be especially vulnerable.

What can Nigeria do to reduce the risk?

A bustling street market in Lagos reflects Nigeria’s rapid population growth. Reaching an estimated 242.4 million people in 2026, Nigeria remains Africa’s most populous country, driven by a high fertility rate and a young median age of 18
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Nigeria can take several practical steps to protect residents from extreme heat and prevent avoidable deaths. These include:

  • Introduce timely heat alerts: NiMet should regularly warn the public about dangerous temperatures through radio, television, SMS and social media.

  • Ensure access to drinking water: Provide safe drinking water in markets, motor parks, schools and other crowded public spaces.

RELATED: You Hate Drinking Water? Try These 7 Drinks to Stay Hydrated in Extreme Heat

  • Protect outdoor workers: Encourage employers to provide shaded rest areas, regular breaks and flexible working hours during extreme heat.

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  • Prepare hospitals: Equip healthcare facilities to identify and treat dehydration, heat exhaustion and heatstroke.

  • Provide public cooling spaces: Open designated cooling centres where people without reliable electricity or air conditioning can escape the heat.

  • Make schools heat-safe: Improve classroom ventilation, provide drinking water and limit strenuous outdoor activities during very hot periods.

  • Expand urban green spaces: Plant more trees and provide shade around roads, markets, bus stops and residential areas.

  • Educate the public: Run awareness campaigns to help people recognise heatstroke symptoms and know when to seek emergency medical attention.

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