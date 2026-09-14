112 Federal Unity Colleges remain shut as workers reject resumption over King’s College concession — see affected schools

112 of the country’s 115 Federal Unity Colleges remain shut over a workers’ boycott.

112 of Nigeria’s 115 Federal Unity Colleges remain shut as workers boycott the new school year.

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The dispute centres on the planned 35-year concession of King’s College, Lagos to its alumni group.

See the affected Unity Colleges and their locations across Nigeria before travelling for resumption.

The new school year has started, but thousands of students across Nigeria’s Federal Unity Colleges have yet to return to the classroom following a workers' boycott over the planned concession of King’s College, Lagos.

Although the Federal Government instructed all 115 Federal Unity Colleges to reopen on Monday, September 14, 2026, staff members following the Joint Congress of Unions of the Federal Ministry of Education refused to return to work.

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The Guardian reported that 112 of the 115 colleges joined the strike. Only three schools opened to accommodate students who had already travelled long distances: FGC Kwali in the FCT, FGC Okposi in Ebonyi State, and FGC Otobi in Benue State.

FGC Kwali in the FCT opened to accommodate students who had already travelled long distances

Why are Federal Unity Colleges shut?

The strike is over a plan to hand management of King’s College, Lagos, to its alumni group under a 35-year public-private partnership.

The Ministry of Education says this is a concession, not privatisation, meaning the government keeps ownership while the alumni group funds and manages the school. Officials added that the plan was thoroughly reviewed and approved by the Federal Executive Council.

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However, union members argue the move is privatisation in disguise. Fearing job losses and a precedent for other federal schools, workers say they will not return to work until the government cancels the deal.

The government’s position

The Federal Government kept the school calendar on track. On September 11, the Ministry of Education confirmed that all colleges would reopen as planned and assured parents that security officers were ready to keep the campuses safe.

Even with those promises, students arriving across the country found closed gates.

Affected Unity Colleges

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Full list of affected Unity Colleges

The strike affects schools across all geopolitical zones. Some of the affected schools and locations include:

North-Central Benue: Federal Government College (FGC) Vandeikya, Federal Government Girls' College (FGGC) Gboko, Federal Science and Technical College (FSTC) Otukpo,

Kogi: FGC Ugwolawo, FGGC Kabba, FSTC Ogugu

Kwara: FGC Ilorin, FGGC Omu-Aran

Nasarawa: FGC Keffi, FGGC Keana, FSTC Doma

Niger: FGC Minna, FGGC Bida, FGC New-Bussa, FSTC Shiroro, Federal Government Academy Suleja

Plateau: FGC Jos, FGGC Langtang

FCT (Abuja): FGGC Bwari, FGGC Abaji, Federal Government Boys' College (FGBC) Garki, FGC Rubochi, FSTC Orozo

North-East Adamawa: FGC Ganye, FGGC Yola, FSTC Michika



Bauchi: FGC Azare, FGGC Bauchi

Borno: FGC Maiduguri, FGGC Monguno, FSTC Lassa

Gombe: FGC Billiri, FGGC Bajoga

Taraba: FGC Wukari, FGGC Jalingo, FSTC Jalingo

Yobe: FGC Buni-Yadi, FGGC Potiskum North-West Jigawa: FGC Kiyawa, FGGC Kazaure, FSTC Mallam Madori

Kaduna: FGC Kaduna, FGGC Zaria, FSTC Kafanchan

Kano: FGC Kano, FGGC Minjibir, FSTC Ganduje

Katsina: FGC Daura, FGGC Bakori, FSTC Dayi

Kebbi: FGC Birnin-Yauri, FGGC Gwandu, FSTC Zuru

Sokoto: FGC Sokoto, FGGC Tambuwal, Federal Science College Sokoto

Zamfara: FGC Anka, FGGC Gusau

South-East Abia: FGC Ohafia, FGGC Umuahia, FSTC Ohanso

Anambra: FGC Nise, FGGC Onitsha, FSTC Awka

Ebonyi: FGGC Ezzamgbo, FSTC Amuzu,



Enugu: FGC Enugu, FGGC Lejja



Imo: FGC Okigwe, FGGC Owerri, FSTC Oguta South-South Akwa Ibom: FGC Ikot-Ekpene, FGGC Ikot-Obio-Itong, FSTC Uyo

Bayelsa: FGC Odi, FGGC Imiringi, FSTC Tungbo

Cross River: FGC Ikom, FGGC Calabar, Federal Science College Ogoja

Delta: FGC Warri, FGGC Ibusa

Edo: FGC Ibillo, FGGC Benin, FSTC Uromi

Rivers: FGC Port Harcourt, FGGC Abuloma, FSTC Ahoada South-West Ekiti: FGC Ikole-Ekiti, FGGC Efon-Alaye, FSTC Usi-Ekiti

Lagos: King's College, Queen's College, FGC Ijanikin, FSTC Yaba

Ogun: FGC Odogbolu, FGGC Sagamu, FSTC Ijebu-Imushin

Ondo: FGC Idoani, FGGC Akure, FSTC Ikare-Akoko

Osun: FGC Ikirun, FGGC Ipetumodu, FSTC Ilesa

Oyo: FGC Ogbomoso, FGGC Oyo, FSTC Igangan