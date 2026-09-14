112 Federal Unity Colleges remain shut as workers reject resumption over King’s College concession — see affected schools
112 of Nigeria’s 115 Federal Unity Colleges remain shut as workers boycott the new school year.
The dispute centres on the planned 35-year concession of King’s College, Lagos to its alumni group.
See the affected Unity Colleges and their locations across Nigeria before travelling for resumption.
The new school year has started, but thousands of students across Nigeria’s Federal Unity Colleges have yet to return to the classroom following a workers' boycott over the planned concession of King’s College, Lagos.
Although the Federal Government instructed all 115 Federal Unity Colleges to reopen on Monday, September 14, 2026, staff members following the Joint Congress of Unions of the Federal Ministry of Education refused to return to work.
The Guardian reported that 112 of the 115 colleges joined the strike. Only three schools opened to accommodate students who had already travelled long distances: FGC Kwali in the FCT, FGC Okposi in Ebonyi State, and FGC Otobi in Benue State.
Why are Federal Unity Colleges shut?
The strike is over a plan to hand management of King’s College, Lagos, to its alumni group under a 35-year public-private partnership.
The Ministry of Education says this is a concession, not privatisation, meaning the government keeps ownership while the alumni group funds and manages the school. Officials added that the plan was thoroughly reviewed and approved by the Federal Executive Council.
However, union members argue the move is privatisation in disguise. Fearing job losses and a precedent for other federal schools, workers say they will not return to work until the government cancels the deal.
The government’s position
The Federal Government kept the school calendar on track. On September 11, the Ministry of Education confirmed that all colleges would reopen as planned and assured parents that security officers were ready to keep the campuses safe.
Even with those promises, students arriving across the country found closed gates.
Affected Unity Colleges
The strike affects schools across all geopolitical zones. Some of the affected schools and locations include:
North-Central
Benue: Federal Government College (FGC) Vandeikya, Federal Government Girls' College (FGGC) Gboko, Federal Science and Technical College (FSTC) Otukpo,
Kogi: FGC Ugwolawo, FGGC Kabba, FSTC Ogugu
Kwara: FGC Ilorin, FGGC Omu-Aran
Nasarawa: FGC Keffi, FGGC Keana, FSTC Doma
Niger: FGC Minna, FGGC Bida, FGC New-Bussa, FSTC Shiroro, Federal Government Academy Suleja
Plateau: FGC Jos, FGGC Langtang
FCT (Abuja): FGGC Bwari, FGGC Abaji, Federal Government Boys' College (FGBC) Garki, FGC Rubochi, FSTC Orozo
North-East
Adamawa: FGC Ganye, FGGC Yola, FSTC Michika
Bauchi: FGC Azare, FGGC Bauchi
Borno: FGC Maiduguri, FGGC Monguno, FSTC Lassa
Gombe: FGC Billiri, FGGC Bajoga
Taraba: FGC Wukari, FGGC Jalingo, FSTC Jalingo
Yobe: FGC Buni-Yadi, FGGC Potiskum
North-West
Jigawa: FGC Kiyawa, FGGC Kazaure, FSTC Mallam Madori
Kaduna: FGC Kaduna, FGGC Zaria, FSTC Kafanchan
Kano: FGC Kano, FGGC Minjibir, FSTC Ganduje
Katsina: FGC Daura, FGGC Bakori, FSTC Dayi
Kebbi: FGC Birnin-Yauri, FGGC Gwandu, FSTC Zuru
Sokoto: FGC Sokoto, FGGC Tambuwal, Federal Science College Sokoto
Zamfara: FGC Anka, FGGC Gusau
South-East
Abia: FGC Ohafia, FGGC Umuahia, FSTC Ohanso
Anambra: FGC Nise, FGGC Onitsha, FSTC Awka
Ebonyi: FGGC Ezzamgbo, FSTC Amuzu,
Enugu: FGC Enugu, FGGC Lejja
Imo: FGC Okigwe, FGGC Owerri, FSTC Oguta
South-South
Akwa Ibom: FGC Ikot-Ekpene, FGGC Ikot-Obio-Itong, FSTC Uyo
Bayelsa: FGC Odi, FGGC Imiringi, FSTC Tungbo
Cross River: FGC Ikom, FGGC Calabar, Federal Science College Ogoja
Delta: FGC Warri, FGGC Ibusa
Edo: FGC Ibillo, FGGC Benin, FSTC Uromi
Rivers: FGC Port Harcourt, FGGC Abuloma, FSTC Ahoada
South-West
Ekiti: FGC Ikole-Ekiti, FGGC Efon-Alaye, FSTC Usi-Ekiti
Lagos: King's College, Queen's College, FGC Ijanikin, FSTC Yaba
Ogun: FGC Odogbolu, FGGC Sagamu, FSTC Ijebu-Imushin
Ondo: FGC Idoani, FGGC Akure, FSTC Ikare-Akoko
Osun: FGC Ikirun, FGGC Ipetumodu, FSTC Ilesa
Oyo: FGC Ogbomoso, FGGC Oyo, FSTC Igangan
Parents with children posted to affected colleges should contact school administrators before travelling, as the standoff between the unions and the Federal Government remains unresolved.