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112 Federal Unity Colleges remain shut as workers reject resumption over King’s College concession — see affected schools

Gloria Adesanya
Gloria Adesanya 11:59 - 14 September 2026
112 of the country’s 115 Federal Unity Colleges remain shut over a workers’ boycott.
112 of the country’s 115 Federal Unity Colleges remain shut over a workers’ boycott.
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  • 112 of Nigeria’s 115 Federal Unity Colleges remain shut as workers boycott the new school year.

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  • The dispute centres on the planned 35-year concession of King’s College, Lagos to its alumni group.

  • See the affected Unity Colleges and their locations across Nigeria before travelling for resumption.

The new school year has started, but thousands of students across Nigeria’s Federal Unity Colleges have yet to return to the classroom following a workers' boycott over the planned concession of King’s College, Lagos.

Although the Federal Government instructed all 115 Federal Unity Colleges to reopen on Monday, September 14, 2026, staff members following the Joint Congress of Unions of the Federal Ministry of Education refused to return to work.

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The Guardian reported that 112 of the 115 colleges joined the strike. Only three schools opened to accommodate students who had already travelled long distances: FGC Kwali in the FCT, FGC Okposi in Ebonyi State, and FGC Otobi in Benue State.

FGC Kwali in the FCT opened to accommodate students who had already travelled long distances
FGC Kwali in the FCT opened to accommodate students who had already travelled long distances

Why are Federal Unity Colleges shut? 

The strike is over a plan to hand management of King’s College, Lagos, to its alumni group under a 35-year public-private partnership.

The Ministry of Education says this is a concession, not privatisation, meaning the government keeps ownership while the alumni group funds and manages the school. Officials added that the plan was thoroughly reviewed and approved by the Federal Executive Council.

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However, union members argue the move is privatisation in disguise. Fearing job losses and a precedent for other federal schools, workers say they will not return to work until the government cancels the deal.

The government’s position 

The Federal Government kept the school calendar on track. On September 11, the Ministry of Education confirmed that all colleges would reopen as planned and assured parents that security officers were ready to keep the campuses safe.

Even with those promises, students arriving across the country found closed gates.

Affected Unity Colleges 

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Full list of affected Unity Colleges
Full list of affected Unity Colleges

The strike affects schools across all geopolitical zones. Some of the affected schools and locations include:

North-Central

  • Benue: Federal Government College (FGC) Vandeikya, Federal Government Girls' College (FGGC) Gboko, Federal Science and Technical College (FSTC) Otukpo, 

  • Kogi: FGC Ugwolawo, FGGC Kabba, FSTC Ogugu

  • Kwara: FGC Ilorin, FGGC Omu-Aran

  • Nasarawa: FGC Keffi, FGGC Keana, FSTC Doma

  • Niger: FGC Minna, FGGC Bida, FGC New-Bussa, FSTC Shiroro, Federal Government Academy Suleja

  • Plateau: FGC Jos, FGGC Langtang

  • FCT (Abuja): FGGC Bwari, FGGC Abaji, Federal Government Boys' College (FGBC) Garki, FGC Rubochi, FSTC Orozo

North-East

  • Adamawa: FGC Ganye, FGGC Yola, FSTC Michika

  • Bauchi: FGC Azare, FGGC Bauchi

  • Borno: FGC Maiduguri, FGGC Monguno, FSTC Lassa

  • Gombe: FGC Billiri, FGGC Bajoga

  • Taraba: FGC Wukari, FGGC Jalingo, FSTC Jalingo

  • Yobe: FGC Buni-Yadi, FGGC Potiskum

North-West

  • Jigawa: FGC Kiyawa, FGGC Kazaure, FSTC Mallam Madori

  • Kaduna: FGC Kaduna, FGGC Zaria, FSTC Kafanchan

  • Kano: FGC Kano, FGGC Minjibir, FSTC Ganduje

  • Katsina: FGC Daura, FGGC Bakori, FSTC Dayi

  • Kebbi: FGC Birnin-Yauri, FGGC Gwandu, FSTC Zuru

  • Sokoto: FGC Sokoto, FGGC Tambuwal, Federal Science College Sokoto

  • Zamfara: FGC Anka, FGGC Gusau

South-East

  • Abia: FGC Ohafia, FGGC Umuahia, FSTC Ohanso

  • Anambra: FGC Nise, FGGC Onitsha, FSTC Awka

  • Ebonyi: FGGC Ezzamgbo, FSTC Amuzu, 

  • Enugu: FGC Enugu, FGGC Lejja

  • Imo: FGC Okigwe, FGGC Owerri, FSTC Oguta

South-South

  • Akwa Ibom: FGC Ikot-Ekpene, FGGC Ikot-Obio-Itong, FSTC Uyo

  • Bayelsa: FGC Odi, FGGC Imiringi, FSTC Tungbo

  • Cross River: FGC Ikom, FGGC Calabar, Federal Science College Ogoja

  • Delta: FGC Warri, FGGC Ibusa

  • Edo: FGC Ibillo, FGGC Benin, FSTC Uromi

  • Rivers: FGC Port Harcourt, FGGC Abuloma, FSTC Ahoada

South-West

  • Ekiti: FGC Ikole-Ekiti, FGGC Efon-Alaye, FSTC Usi-Ekiti

  • Lagos: King's College, Queen's College, FGC Ijanikin, FSTC Yaba

  • Ogun: FGC Odogbolu, FGGC Sagamu, FSTC Ijebu-Imushin

  • Ondo: FGC Idoani, FGGC Akure, FSTC Ikare-Akoko

  • Osun: FGC Ikirun, FGGC Ipetumodu, FSTC Ilesa

  • Oyo: FGC Ogbomoso, FGGC Oyo, FSTC Igangan

Parents with children posted to affected colleges should contact school administrators before travelling, as the standoff between the unions and the Federal Government remains unresolved.

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