Got a Gift Card you can’t use? Here’s how to convert it to Naira

Got a Gift Card you can’t use? Here’s how to convert it to Naira

Got a Gift Card you can’t use? Here’s how to convert it to Naira

Do you have a gift card you don’t know what to do with? Maybe someone sent it to you as a gift, you received it as a reward, or you bought one for a purchase that never happened. Whatever the reason, you don’t have to leave it unused.

You can sell your gift card for Naira and use the money for whatever you need. With platforms like Nosh, you can trade gift cards easily, without having to look for a buyer. All you have to do is check your gift card’s current rate, sell it, and receive the Naira equivalent.

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So, whether you’re discovering gift card trading for the first time or you’re already looking for a reliable way to convert gift cards to Naira, you’re in the right place. We’ll show you why you should trade your unused card, where to do it, what to look out for, and how the process works.

Ready to sell your gift card?

Get Started on Nosh. Use the referral code PULSE to get a ₦2,000 gift. Terms and conditions apply.

Why Convert Your Gift Card to Naira?

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A gift card may not be useful to you in its current form, but that doesn’t mean it’s worthless. If you can’t use it directly, converting it to Naira gives you more flexibility.

Here are a few reasons to consider selling your gift card:

1. You can’t use the gift card

Not every gift card works in Nigeria. Some are restricted to specific countries, stores, or online platforms. If you have a gift card you can’t use, it makes sense to sell it for cash.

2. You need cash instead

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Sometimes, you simply have more use for cash than the gift card itself. You may need money for transportation, food, bills, shopping, or other everyday expenses.

When you convert your gift card to Naira, you can use the proceeds however you want instead of being limited.

3. You received it but don’t need it

You may receive a gift card for a brand you don’t shop from or a service you don’t use. Rather than leaving it unused, you can sell the gift card and get money you can actually spend.

Where Can You Sell Gift Cards in Nigeria?

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There are several ways to sell gift cards in Nigeria, including peer-to-peer (P2P) trading and dedicated gift card trading platforms.

With P2P trading, you connect with another person who wants to buy your gift card. While this can work, you have to find a buyer, agree on a price, and make sure the person you are dealing with is trustworthy. There is also the possibility of delays or disputes.

On the other hand, a dedicated gift card trading platform like Nosh makes the process quicker, safer and more straightforward. Nosh is a reliable website that helps you avoid scams by giving you access to a bank-grade security system to protect your data.

How to Convert Gift Card to Naira

The actual process of selling a gift card isn’t complicated. Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to go about it:

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Step 1: Choose a reliable gift card trading platform

Start by choosing a platform that supports your gift card and offers high rates. Nosh is a reputable platform for trading gift cards in Nigeria , and it supports multiple gift card types.

Step 2: Check your gift card’s current rate

Gift card rates can vary depending on the brand, country, card type, denomination, and market demand. Check the current rate so you know how much Naira to expect.

Step 3: Submit your gift card details

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Input the details of the gift card, such as the brand, country, subcategory, and amount. Upload clear images of the gift card if it’s a physical one, or provide the e-code if it's an e-gift card.

Step 4: Receive your Naira

Once your gift card is verified and the trade is completed, the proceeds are credited to your wallet.

Why We Recommend Nosh as the Best App to Trade Gift Cards

Nosh is the best platform to trade gift cards in Nigeria. And this is not a cliché because we actually did our research. On Nosh, you get one of the best rates in Nigeria, a user-friendly interface with a simple trading process, fast payouts, and security, all in one platform.

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The platform checks all the boxes for factors to consider when deciding on a gift card trading app to use.

Not sure yet? Here’s why we recommend Nosh:

High rates

Nosh offers some of the best rates in the gift card market. The rate and total amount you’ll receive for your gift card are also displayed before you commit to the trade.

We checked the rates of a few gift cards on different platforms, and we found out Nosh offers one of the best rates, for real. Below is a screenshot of what the Sephora gift card rate looked like when we checked:

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Fast payouts

Once your trade is verified, your funds are immediately credited to your Naira wallet. You can leave the money in your Nosh wallet; it’s safe there; or withdraw it to your bank account.

Wide range of cards

You can trade popular gift cards from brands such as Amazon, Apple, Steam, Google Play, eBay, Sephora, Razer Gold and more. You can check the current rates of over 140 gift card brands on Nosh.

Easy to use

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The platform is user-friendly, and the trading process is straightforward.

24/7 support

Nosh provides round-the-clock customer support if you need help with a trade. There are also different channels you can use to reach out to support, like live chat, phone, social media and email.

More than gift cards

You can also use Nosh to buy gift cards, convert crypto, pay bills, and purchase eSIMs.

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What Gift Cards Can You Sell for Naira?

The gift cards you can trade depend on the platform and the brands it supports. Popular gift cards traded by Nigerians include cards from brands such as Amazon, Apple, Google Play, Steam, and other international retailers and services. For example, a $50 CAD Amazon gift card is often worth ₦18,000 - 22,000, while a $50 CAD Steam gift card is worth ₦23,000 to 28,000.

Remember that gift card rates vary by card type, denomination, region, and current market demand. So, always check the current rate before you trade.

Tips for Trading Gift Cards as a Beginner

If this is your first time trading a gift card, a little caution can save you from losing money or having your trade rejected.

Check the rate first: Gift card rates change based on the card type, country, denomination, and market demand. Always check the current rate before trading.

Keep your gift card details safe : Avoid sending your card details to random buyers on social media or messaging apps. Keep both physical and e-gift cards safe from prying eyes.

Use a trusted platform: Only use reputable gift card apps to trade. Check reviews to see what people are saying about the platform.

Check your card carefully: Make sure the card is valid and that you have the correct card details before submitting it.

Frequently Asked Questions About Converting Gift Cards to Naira

1. What is the best gift card trading app in Nigeria?

Nosh is one of the leading gift card trading apps in Nigeria, offering a simple way to sell gift cards for Naira. It offers the best gift card rates, instant payouts, security, and a simple trading process.

2. What gift card has the highest rate in Nigeria?

There isn’t one gift card that always has the highest gift card rate in Nigeria. Rates change based on factors such as the card brand, country, denomination, demand, and market conditions. You can use a Rate Calculator to see the current value of your card before trading.

3. How can I turn my gift card into money?

You can turn your gift card into Naira by selling it through a gift card trading platform. Simply upload your gift card details and complete the trade. Once your card is verified, you’ll receive the Naira equivalent in your wallet.

Don’t Let an Unused Gift Card Go to Waste

A gift card you can’t use doesn’t have to become wasted money. Whether you received it from a friend, earned it as a reward, or simply no longer need it, you can sell your gift card for Naira and use the money for things that matter to you.

The important thing is choosing a platform that offers a straightforward process, competitive rates, secure transactions, and reliable payouts.

With Nosh, you can convert gift cards to Naira quickly and easily.

Have a gift card you’re not using? Turn it into Naira with Nosh.