HND admissions in polytechnics will now be handled by JAMB — NBTE

HND admissions in polytechnics will now be handled by JAMB — NBTE

No more direct HND admissions by polytechnics as JAMB takes over process — 5 things students should know

JAMB will now handle HND admissions in Nigerian polytechnics as NBTE introduces a centralised process. Here are five things students should know.

JAMB will now process HND admissions in polytechnics and NBTE-regulated institutions.

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Polytechnics will no longer handle HND admissions independently.

The government says the move will stop irregular admissions and NYSC issues.

NBTE is expected to release guidelines explaining the new process.

Students seeking admission into Higher National Diploma (HND) programmes in Nigerian polytechnics will now have their admissions processed through the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) , following a new directive from the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE).

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The development means polytechnics and other NBTE-regulated institutions will no longer handle HND admissions independently as they have done in the past.

According to a circular issued by NBTE Executive Secretary, Prof. Idris Bugaje, the decision was reached after a meeting involving the Federal Ministry of Education, JAMB, NBTE, the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) and other stakeholders.

The board said the move was aimed at creating a centralised admission process and addressing cases of “illegal and compromised admissions” that have affected some graduates, particularly when seeking NYSC mobilisation after completing their HND programmes.

The circular stated that:

“All HND admissions in all institutions shall, from this session, be taken over by JAMB to provide a centralised process and avoid illegal and compromised admissions, jeopardising students’ mobilisation for NYSC after HND.”

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JAMB’s Head of Media and Information, Fabian Benjamin, also confirmed the development, saying the board would comply with the directive.

“It’s a directive from above and ours is to comply to ensure that the good intentions of the government are achieved,” he said.

Before the new arrangement, HND admissions were handled directly by individual polytechnics. Students who completed their National Diploma (ND) programmes usually applied to their preferred institutions, bought HND application forms, went through the screening process and received admission offers from the polytechnics.

With the new system, JAMB will now manage the admission process, although NBTE said it would develop new HND admission guidelines to guide the process.

Here are five things polytechnic students should know:

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1. Polytechnics will no longer process HND admissions alone

The biggest change is that HND admission will move from a direct institution-based process to a centralised system managed by JAMB.

NBTE Executive Secretary, Prof. Idris Bugaje

Previously, each polytechnic handled its own HND applications, screening and admission decisions. Under the new arrangement, JAMB will oversee the process.

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2. It does not mean ND graduates will automatically write UTME again

The announcement did not state that candidates seeking HND admission will sit for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

The directive focuses on JAMB taking over the admission process, while NBTE said it would release guidelines detailing how the new system will operate.

3. The new process will apply to NBTE-regulated institutions

The directive covers polytechnics and other institutions under NBTE’s supervision offering HND programmes.

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This means candidates seeking HND admission in affected institutions will now follow the new centralised process once implementation begins.

4. Government says the move is to tackle irregular admissions

NBTE said the decision was taken to prevent illegal and compromised admissions, which it said had created problems for some graduates during NYSC mobilisation.

By keeping admission records through a central system, authorities hope to improve transparency and ensure graduates’ credentials are properly documented.

5. New HND admission guidelines are expected

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NBTE said it will prepare fresh HND admission guidelines and submit them to JAMB to guide the digital admission platform.

The guidelines are expected to clarify important details, including application procedures, requirements and other conditions for candidates moving from ND to HND.