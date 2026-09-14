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RealWarriPikin explains why she jumped on Timaya during stage performance, sends message to fans urging her to leave marriage

Oghenovo Egodo-Michael
Oghenovo Egodo-Michael 10:55 - 14 September 2026
Popular comedian Anita Asuoha, aka RealWarriPikin
Popular comedian Anita Asuoha, aka RealWarriPikin, has apologised to her husband and fans after she jumped on singer Timaya during his performance at the AFRIMA Awards in Dallas, United States.
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  • RealWarriPikin apologises to her husband and fans after jumping on Timaya during his AFRIMA Awards performance in Dallas.

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  • The comedian explains that she did not know Timaya planned to bring a female fan on stage and said she initially refused to perform the stunt.

  • RealWarriPikin reacts to fans urging her to leave her marriage, insisting that she has no plans to leave her husband.

RealWarriPikin clarified what happened after the moment sparked reactions online, explaining that she was backstage during the event when she heard Timaya call for a female fan to join him on stage.

According to the comedian, she was excited and in high spirits when she ran out to the stage without knowing exactly what Timaya had planned for the performance.

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“Please take it easy; I am sorry. I take full responsibility for my actions. You people have dragged me to the bone. Yesterday, I jumped dangerously. I jumped to conclusions.

“At the AFRIMA awards held in Dallas yesterday, Timaya was performing. That was how he said he needed a lady on stage, and I was backstage. I was in high spirits and happy; that was how I came outside.

“That was how I ran out.

“Normally, if Timaya is performing Ukwu, he brings a fan on stage to jump on him and carry it. I did not know. That was how he told me I would jump, and I said I couldn’t.”

She said she had told Timaya that she could not carry out the stunt, but the singer appealed to her not to disrupt his performance.

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“If you watch the full video, you will see where I am begging him. I told him that I cannot, but he said I should just forget about it and not spoil his performance.

And yesterday, it was funny and entertaining on stage; everybody was laughing, but online it was not funny.”

The comedian also addressed social media users who reacted to the incident by suggesting that she should leave her marriage.

All my online in-laws want me out of the marriage. Where do you people want to put me, where am I going? I am married well; where do I want to go?

Now my husband is angry at me too. Don’t you people know me? Is that in my character? There are just some kinds of awkward situations, and yesterday was one of them.”

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The incident came after RealWarriPikin was named Best Stand-Up Comedian at the awards ceremony held on Saturday, September 12. She emerged ahead of fellow Nigerians Basketmouth, Bovi and Godfrey, as well as comedians from Kenya, South Africa, and Uganda.

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