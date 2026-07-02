Nigerian graduate leaves China speechless with perfect Mandarin graduation speech (VIDEO)

Nigerian graduate Nnabuike Chisom stuns university officials, lecturers, and peers by delivering a flawless keynote graduation speech entirely in fluent Mandarin at ZUEL, China

Nigerian graduate Nnabuike Chisom stuns university officials, lecturers, and peers by delivering a flawless keynote graduation speech entirely in fluent Mandarin at ZUEL, China

Nigerian graduate Nnabuike Chisom has gone viral after delivering a flawless keynote speech in Mandarin at his master's graduation ceremony at Zhongnan University of Economics and Law in China.

Nigerian graduate Nnabuike Chisom delivered a flawless keynote speech in Mandarin at his master's graduation in China.

His speech at Zhongnan University of Economics and Law (ZUEL) has gone viral across social media.

Many Nigerians have praised him for representing the country positively on the global stage.

The moment has reignited conversations about international scholarships, multilingual education, and African students excelling abroad.

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A Nigerian graduate, Nnabuike Chisom, is making waves online after delivering an impressive keynote speech entirely in fluent Mandarin during his master's graduation ceremony in China.

The viral moment happened at Zhongnan University of Economics and Law (ZUEL), one of China's top public universities, where Chisom addressed fellow graduates, lecturers and guests with remarkable confidence and pronunciation.

Nigerian graduate Nnabuike Chisom goes viral after delivering his Master’s graduation speech in fluent Chinese while representing international students at the Zhongnan University of Economics and Law. 🇳🇬🇨🇳👏 pic.twitter.com/SZCWFiXq8H — Pulse Nigeria (@PulseNigeria247) July 1, 2026

His speech has since spread across social media, with many people admitting they were stunned by how naturally he spoke the language. For many Nigerians, it was another reminder that the country's young people continue to make their mark globally despite the challenges they face at home.

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Several social media users described his performance as inspiring, while others joked that they still struggle to say basic Mandarin greetings, making Chisom's achievement even more impressive.

Beyond the applause, the moment has also sparked conversations around the importance of learning foreign languages, international education opportunities and the growing number of African students excelling in universities across Asia.

About ZUEL

Founded in 1948, ZUEL is one of China’s premier public universities, administered directly by the Ministry of Education under major national development initiatives.

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Founded in 1948, Zhongnan University of Economics and Law (ZUEL) is one of China's leading higher institutions. The university is directly administered by China's Ministry of Education and is recognised under the country's prestigious Project 211, 985 Innovation Platform, and Double World-Class University initiatives.

Its history dates back to Zhongyuan University, which was established during China's War of Liberation. Over the decades, several institutions merged to form the present-day ZUEL, which officially came into existence in 2000.

Today, the university is widely respected for its programmes in economics, finance, law, business and public administration, attracting students from different parts of the world, including Nigeria and other African countries.

For many Nigerians studying abroad, Chisom's viral speech is more than just a graduation highlight. It has become a proud moment that showcases the ability of Nigerian students to excel academically while embracing different cultures and languages.

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