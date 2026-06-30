terrorist leader reveals how he gets insider information from security operatives

terrorist leader reveals how he gets insider information from security operatives

"I receive all security strategies, including those involving the President," terrorist leader reveals how he gets insider information from security operatives in leak audio (listen here)

A viral audio allegedly featuring terrorist leader Kachalla Maha has sparked concern after he claimed security operatives leak military plans to him. Here are the claims and what is known so far.

Kachalla Maha alleged security operatives leak military plans to him before operations.

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He threatened more attacks if his demands, including the release of an associate, are not met.

The audio references the death of retired Major General Rabe Abubakar in captivity.

Security agencies have not publicly responded.

A viral audio recording allegedly featuring notorious terrorist leader Kachalla Maha, who has been linked to the killing of retired Major General Rabe Abubakar, has sparked widespread concern after he claimed that security personnel deployed against him secretly provide him with intelligence on military operations.

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In the recording, which has circulated widely on social media and has been reported by multiple Nigerian media outlets, Maha alleged that he receives advance information whenever security forces are planning operations against his camp. However, his claims have not been independently verified, and neither the Nigerian military nor other security agencies have publicly responded to the allegations.

Speaking in Hausa during what appeared to be a conversation with a government-linked negotiator identified only as "Comrade," Maha said:

“I swear to God Almighty, all the security forces sent to attack my camp are my boys, they inform me anytime they are coming. I receive a summary of all security strategies including the President”.



- Kachalla Maha the terrorist who killed General Rabe pic.twitter.com/zMfsZinbsk — Abu Amir (@SadiqMaunde) June 28, 2026

"I swear to God Almighty, all the security forces sent to attack my camp are my boys. They inform me anytime they are coming."

He went further to claim that he receives briefings on security plans, including strategies involving the Presidency.

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"I receive a summary of all security strategies, including those involving the President," he alleged.

The terrorist leader also claimed that he maintains a network of informants embedded within communities and security structures.

According to him, attacks carried out by his group are based on intelligence supplied by people living in affected communities.

"We have our own informants throughout this area. We don't just attack people without certainty," he claimed, alleging that some residents provide information on the movements and locations of those he targets.

During the conversation, Maha threatened to escalate violence across communities in Katsina State if authorities failed to meet his demands.

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Bandits continue to terrorise local communities in Nigeria

"What you've seen so far is only a little. If this is how the government will behave without justice, I will go through all the villages around and capture and kill them all," he said.

He also vowed that farming activities in several local government areas would not take place peacefully unless security agencies released one of his associates, identified as Aminu, and returned cattle he claimed had been seized.

"If Aminu is not released and my cattle are not returned, these local governments will never know peace during farming season," he threatened.

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Maha further insisted he was not intimidated by military operations.

"Even if they send 1,000 soldiers, I am not afraid. I have already crossed the point of fear," he said.

The negotiator repeatedly urged the terrorist leader to abandon violence and embrace peace, warning that the continued killings would only worsen the security situation.

At one point, the negotiator reminded Maha that military operations intensified after the death of retired Major General Rabe Abubakar, who died while being held by the terrorist group despite efforts to secure his release.

"The reason for all these operations is because of the old man who died in your custody after we asked you to hand him over," the negotiator said, according to the recording.

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Maha defended his actions, claiming he had previously released some captives voluntarily and insisting he was willing to consider peace only if his conditions were met.

The recording also captured a tense exchange over religion, with the negotiator urging Maha to seek God's mercy. Maha initially rejected the appeal before later saying, "May both of us receive God's mercy."