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Nigerian Father of 2 killed during Bar argument in South Africa

18:37 - 24 September 2026
A Nigerian father of two was reportedly murdered by a South African at a bar in Pretoria
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  • A Nigerian father of two was reportedly murdered by a South African at a bar in Pretoria

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  • Another Nigerian man was murdered by unknown men on the same day.

  • The two deaths underscore the xenophobic attacks plaguing Nigerians in South Africa.

A Nigerian resident in South Africa has reportedly been shot dead by a South African national following an argument in a bar.

According to Smart Nwobi, president-general of the Nigerian Union in South Africa (NUSA), the deceased Olatunde Olaleye was a worker at Spanata Bar and Grills in Mamelodi, Pretoria. On Monday, the deceased and the suspect had reportedly earlier argued over whether a drinking glass should be taken outside the bar.

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Nwobi confirmed that reports further suggested that the suspect returned to the bar premises to threaten the management of the establishment that he and the members of his crew would return. 

Olaleye, a 40-year-old father of two, was an indigene of Ikere-Ekiti.

“We cannot continue to lose Nigerians under circumstances that leave families devastated, and communities traumatised,” Nwobi said.

“We call for a thorough, transparent and impartial investigation into the circumstances surrounding Olaleye’s death and for the law to take its proper course.”

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He also urged the Nigerian Mission in South Africa, the consulate-general’s office and the high commission in Pretoria to increase their engagements with the South African authorities in order to bring the perpetrators to justice and protect other Nigerians in South Africa.

On the same day, another Nigerian Christian, Nnaemeka, was killed in Johannesburg.

George O. Sylvester, Senior Special Assistant on Media Monday and Publicity to Nwobi, said the circumstances surrounding 34-year-old Nnaemeka’s death were unknown.

“We demand that every person connected to this incident be identified and properly investigated. If anyone is found to have acted unlawfully, that person must face the full weight of the law, regardless of position, influence or affiliation,” Sylvester said.

“We also demand clear answers: What happened to Christian? Why was he attacked? Who was responsible? Was the incident part of an authorised operation? And what steps are the authorities taking to ensure justice?” NUSA’s statement read.

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The union said Nnaemeka, an indigene of Igbo-Eze North Local Government Area of Enugu State, was a husband and father of a three-year-old son.

The union said the deceased hailed from Enugu-Ezike in the Igbo-Eze North Local Government Area of Enugu State and was a husband and father of a three-year-old son.

“We demand that every person connected to this incident be identified and properly investigated. If anyone is found to have acted unlawfully, that person must face the full weight of the law, regardless of position, influence or affiliation.

Both deaths are two of many incidents of questionable murder affecting Nigerians in South Africa have been subjected to since the resurgence of xenophobic attacks earlier in the year.

These killings are the latest in the attacks that have targeted Nigerians and other African migrants amidst the increase in xenophobia-motivated violence that has rocked South Africa all year. Earlier in 2026, different anti-immigration groups such as the March March issued an ultimatum for illegal immigrants to leave the country. The protesters claimed that illegal migrants from other African countries were stealing their jobs, committing crimes, and also stealing their women. The businesses of Nigerians, Zimbabweans, and other African migrants were targeted in the xenophobic attacks, which forced some countries, including Nigeria and Ghana, to fly hundreds of their citizens out of South Africa. 

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This is just one of many incidents of murder affecting Nigerians in South Africa since the escalation of xenophobic attacks in the country earlier this year.

By Akinjide Adebowale

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