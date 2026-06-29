FG announces date for next evacuation flight from South Africa amid xenophobia fears

The Federal Government has announced that the next evacuation flight from South Africa will arrive on Tuesday, bringing home 271 Nigerians amid fears of renewed xenophobic attacks.

The Federal Government said the next evacuation flight from South Africa will arrive in Nigeria on Tuesday.

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An Air Peace aircraft departed Nigeria to bring back 271 Nigerians who registered for voluntary evacuation.

The evacuation follows fears of renewed xenophobic attacks linked to planned anti-immigration protests in South Africa.

The total number of Nigerians evacuated under the programme is expected to reach 599 after the latest flight.

The Federal Government has announced that the next evacuation flight bringing home Nigerians who volunteered to leave South Africa over fears of possible xenophobic attacks will arrive in the country on Tuesday.

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The Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed that an Air Peace aircraft departed Nigeria on Monday to airlift another batch of Nigerians who registered for the voluntary evacuation programme.

The ministry's spokesperson, Kimiebi Imomotimi Ebienfa, said the aircraft left Nigeria at about 3:00 p.m. and was expected to arrive in Johannesburg around 9:00 p.m. South African time.

According to him, the return flight is scheduled to depart Johannesburg shortly after midnight and arrive at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, on Tuesday morning.

Ebienfa disclosed that 271 Nigerians are expected on the latest evacuation flight.

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu

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The evacuation comes amid growing concerns over planned anti-immigration protests in South Africa, with authorities warning that demonstrations targeting undocumented foreign nationals could trigger fresh xenophobic violence.

The Federal Government said the operation is part of its ongoing efforts to protect Nigerians who wish to return home voluntarily following the security concerns.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs urged Nigerians who choose to remain in South Africa to remain calm, stay security conscious and avoid areas where demonstrations may take place.

It also advised citizens to maintain regular contact with the Nigerian High Commission in Pretoria for updates and emergency assistance.

The latest evacuation follows the successful return of previous batches of Nigerians under the programme.

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The first evacuation flight brought 262 Nigerians back to Lagos earlier this month, while another 66 Nigerians returned in the second batch a few days later.

With the arrival of the expected 271 passengers, the total number of Nigerians evacuated from South Africa under the current exercise will rise to 599.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson, Kimiebi Imomotimi Ebienfa

The Federal Government had earlier approved multiple evacuation flights after hundreds of Nigerians indicated interest in returning home following reports of possible xenophobic attacks.

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As registration continued, officials confirmed that more than 1,000 Nigerians had indicated their willingness to participate in the voluntary evacuation programme.

Meanwhile, South African authorities have condemned calls for attacks on foreign nationals and said security agencies have been deployed to maintain law and order during the planned demonstrations.