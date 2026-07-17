Hakimi walked so Diamond Platnumz could...? Singer says all his assets are in his mother's name

Hakimi walked so Diamond Platnumz could...? Singer says all his assets are in his mother's name

Days after Zuchu split, Diamond Platnumz says all his assets are registered in his mother's name

Diamond Platnumz has revealed that his cars, homes, and businesses are registered in his mother's name, reviving intense comparisons with Achraf Hakimi's widely discussed divorce saga amid his own recent relationship drama.

Diamond Platnumz announced that his cars, homes, and businesses are registered under his mother’s name, declaring her his sole "next of kin".

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The revelation comes just three days after a highly publicised split from his partner, the singer Zuchu, a timing that has fuelled intense social media speculation.

The comments have reignited comparisons to footballer Achraf Hakimi—a narrative Diamond's own family actively embraced and joked about as early as 2023.

Years after Moroccan football star Achraf Hakimi dominated headlines over claims that many of his assets were registered in his mother's name during his high-profile divorce proceedings, Tanzanian music superstar Diamond Platnumz has made a similar revelation about how he manages his wealth.

The award-winning singer, whose real name is Naseeb Abdul Juma Issack, disclosed the arrangement during his mother Sandra Kassim's birthday celebration.

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"My cars, homes and businesses are registered in my mother's name. What's mine is hers," Diamond stated to the gathered guests, explicitly cementing her status as his ultimate next of kin.

While the remarks sparked instant conversations across social media, the dramatic timing of the announcement has added a significant layer of intrigue to the superstar's financial strategy.

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The elephant in the room: The Zuchu breakup

Zuchu

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Unlike the singular focus on motherly love presented on stage, local fans immediately connected the timing of Diamond's speech to his volatile love life.

Just three days before the birthday celebration, Diamond’s long-term partner and fellow WCB Wasafi signee, Zuchu, publicly announced that the two had separated.

With Zuchu noticeably absent from the family event, Diamond's public declaration that his mother holds the keys to his entire estate felt, to many onlookers, like a calculated defensive reaction to a fresh relationship breakdown.

Officially, however, Diamond presented the arrangement as a reflection of gratitude rather than a shield against romance.

The singer has often spoken publicly about the immense sacrifices his mother made before he became one of East Africa's biggest music stars, crediting her for entirely shaping his career.

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Why people are comparing Diamond Platnumz to Hakimi

Why people are comparing Diamond Platnumz to Hakimi

Many people were quick to compare Diamond Platnumz's revelation to Moroccan footballer Achraf Hakimi's widely discussed divorce saga in 2023.

At the time, social media was flooded with claims that Hakimi had registered most of his assets in his mother's name, making it difficult to include them in the divorce settlement.

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Achraf Hakimi

While those claims went viral, some of the details were never officially confirmed.

Interestingly, Diamond's fans didn't pull the "Hakimi" comparison out of thin air. The singer's family actually initiated it years ago.

In April 2023, at the absolute peak of the Hakimi news cycle, Diamond's mother, Sandra (Mama Dangote), posted a picture of her son on Instagram with the caption: "Best yangu wa ukweli... Hakimi" (My true best friend... Hakimi).

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Diamond's sister, Esma, openly enabled the narrative, commenting, "Hakimi na mama hakimi" (Hakimi and Hakimi's mom) under the post.

What started as a family inside joke has now resurfaced as a seemingly literal financial blueprint.

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Is everything really in his mother's name?

Diamond Platnumz and his mom

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While Diamond Platnumz says all his assets are registered in his mother's name, some people have questioned how practical that would be.

It's easy for personal assets like cars and houses to be registered under someone else's name.

However, Diamond also owns major businesses, including Wasafi Classic Baby (WCB) and Wasafi Media, where he serves as CEO and a key shareholder.

Because companies like these have business partners, legal requirements and financial obligations, transferring full ownership to another person isn't usually a simple process. It can involve legal, tax and regulatory considerations.