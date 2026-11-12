Nollywood actor and skit maker joins US Air Force in unexpected career switch

Nigerian actor and content creator Justin UG celebrates his graduation from US Air Force military training. Photo: Instagram/@justinug_

Nigerian actor and content creator Justin UG celebrates his graduation from US Air Force military training. Photo: Instagram/@justinug_

Nigerian actor and content creator Justin UG has officially graduated from US Air Force military training, describing the experience as one of the most physically and mentally challenging periods of his life.

Nigerian actor Justin UG has graduated from US Air Force military training.

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He described the experience as one of the most physically and mentally demanding periods of his life.

The entertainer is best known for his comedy skits, acting and fashion business.

Nigerian actor and content creator Justin Ugonna, popularly known as Justin UG, has taken an unexpected turn in his career after joining the United States Air Force.

Known to many Nigerians for his comedy skits and acting, Justin revealed that he recently completed military training and officially became a US Airman.

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Sharing moments from his graduation on Instagram, the actor reflected on how far removed military service was from the future he once imagined for himself.

Nigerian actor and content creator Justin UG celebrates his graduation from US Air Force military training. Photo: Instagram/@justinug_

According to him, the journey through training pushed him in ways he had not experienced before, both mentally and physically. But the experience also showed him that people are often capable of far more than they believe.

“If you had told me a few years ago that I’d one day be wearing this uniform, I probably wouldn’t have believed you,” he wrote, describing the moment as an unexpected chapter in his life.

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Justin, however, admitted that the training was far from easy.

“The past few weeks have been some of the most mentally and physically challenging weeks of my life,” he said, adding that while he would not want to go through the experience again, he was grateful for what it taught him.

Before his move into the military, Justin UG had built a career across several areas of entertainment.

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He featured in the 2026 romantic comedy Call of My Life, directed by Dammy Twitch, alongside actors including Zubby Michael, Beverly Osu, Nkem Owoh and Patience Ozokwor.

Justin Ugonna in the movie, Call of My Life

He is known for creating comedy and lifestyle content online and has also worked as an actor and filmmaker.

His career has also extended beyond the screen. Justin has ventured into fashion and founded the streetwear brand For The Geng.

His decision to join the US Air Force now adds another chapter to a career that has already moved across content creation, acting and business.

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While he has celebrated becoming an Airman, Justin has not publicly shared details about his specific role in the US Air Force or what the move could mean for his acting and content creation career.

Nigerian actor and content creator Justin UG celebrates his graduation from US Air Force military training. Photo: Instagram/@justinug_

For now, however, the actor appears to be embracing a path he says he never imagined taking — one that has taken him from entertaining audiences online to serving in the United States military.