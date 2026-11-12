Asake announces Lagos concert after world tour, tickets for December show start at ₦100,000

Asake performing at the Spotify Listening event for his album 'M$NEY' in London

Asake performing at the Spotify Listening event for his album 'M$NEY' in London

Following his record-breaking 'In God We Trust' world tour and chart-topping album M$NEY, ticket tiers for the massive homecoming show reach up to ₦20 million.

Asake will close Future Fest '26 with a headline concert at Oasis Ground, Victoria Island, on December 20.

Tickets start at ₦100,000 for General Access, while the most expensive table packages cost up to ₦20 million.

The concert comes weeks after the singer wrapped up his In God We Trust world tour in Paris.

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Asake has announced a headline show in Lagos on Sunday, 20 December 2026, as part of Future Fest. The concert will hold at Oasis Ground on Coastal Road, Victoria Island, on the last day of Future Fest '26, a ten-day cultural festival running from 11 to 20 December.

The singer will close Future Fest '26 at Oasis Ground, Victoria Island, weeks after wrapping his "In God We Trust" world tour in Paris.

A screenshot of the ticketing page circulating online lists six tiers. General Access costs ₦100,000, Bleachers ₦200,000, VIP (Bleachers) ₦250,000 and VVIP (Bleachers) ₦300,000. At the top end, a Gold Table goes for ₦10 million and a Platinum Table for ₦20 million.

Asake at his all-white 'M$NEY' listening party in Lagos

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The show follows a big year for the singer. He released his fourth album, M$NEY, on 1 May, the first full-length project under his own Giran Republic label in partnership with EMPIRE.

It recorded the biggest opening week for an African album on Spotify, with about 56 million streams, and a Spotify Nigeria opening-week record of 37.5 million. The album went on to overtake Lungu Boy as the longest-running number-one in Nigeria.

That success fed the "In God We Trust" world tour. Its North American arena leg ran from 20 August to 6 September, with Uncle Waffles opening. In London on 15 October, Asake sold out the 20,000-capacity O2 Arena for the third time, with BNXN and TxC in support and a surprise appearance from Blaqbonez.

Asake performing live

A viral clip of a fan in tears as he closed with 'Gratitude' became one of the tour's most-shared moments. The tour ended at Paris's Accor Arena on 24 October. Not everything went to plan, as a Los Angeles date at the Greek Theatre was cancelled in September without a detailed public explanation.

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Lagos will be a homecoming of sorts. Asake last headlined the city at Flytime Fest on Christmas Eve 2025, his first major Lagos headline show in two years. He played to a sold-out crowd of about 20,000 and brought out Olamide, Zlatan and fuji legend King Saheed Osupa.