Heineken Studio makes Nigerian debut at Heineken Lagos Fashion Week 2026, bringing taste, creativity and innovation together

Heineken brought a new dimension of creativity and innovation to Heineken Lagos Fashion Week 2026 with the Nigerian debut of Heineken Studio, its playground of innovation. Designed as an interactive space where taste meets personal expression, the experience invites guests to explore new ways to enjoy lager, experiment with creative activities, and connect through shared interests.

Part of the brand's City of Cities: Where Taste Rules experience, Heineken Studio gave attendees a chance to engage with the brand beyond the familiar, combining experimental taste experiences, hands-on creative activities, and social interactions in one immersive space.

Among the highlights was the introduction of foam infusions in unexpected variations, including espresso and aperol spritz, giving guests an opportunity to discover new expressions of a familiar Heineken serve. As guests explored the refreshing taste of Heineken with these delicious additions, they also had the opportunity to socialise and make new connections.

Heineken Studio also featured a personalised can-painting station, where attendees could create their own designs on Heineken cans and bottles, turning everyday packaging into a canvas for individual creativity. The painting studio encouraged guests to participate in the creative process, bringing their personal ideas and artistic interpretations to life. Complementing this was a dedicated photo area featuring Heineken-branded backdrops, where attendees captured moments from the experience, showcased their individual styles and shared their interactions with the Studio.

Through each touchpoint, Heineken Studio’s playground of innovation placed guests at the centre of the experience rather than simply inviting them to observe. Whether experimenting with new taste combinations, creating personalised designs, or capturing moments with friends, attendees could interact with the brand in ways that reflected their own interests and creativity.

The Nigerian debut of Heineken Studio also reflected Heineken's continued interest in creating new ways for consumers to experience the brand. With the creative fusion of taste, art, customised experiences, and social connection, the Studio expanded the possibilities of the traditional brand experience, creating an environment where guests could explore, participate, and discover something unexpected.

Speaking on the experience, Sandra Amachree, Head of Marketing Communications at Nigerian Breweries Plc, said, “The Nigerian debut of Heineken Studio gave us an exciting opportunity to bring this vision to life in a more immersive way, allowing guests to explore their creativity, discover new expressions of taste and connect. Seeing people engage with these experiences and make them their own was particularly rewarding. It speaks to what we continue to champion: creating meaningful spaces where culture, creativity and connection come together to inspire memorable experiences.”

The introduction of Heineken Studio at Heineken Lagos Fashion Week 2026 marked a fresh chapter in the brand's engagement with Nigeria's creative community. Beyond offering new ways to experience a familiar lager, it demonstrated how innovation can open up opportunities for personal expression and meaningful interactions.

With its combination of experimental taste, hands-on creativity and social experiences, Heineken Studio brought its playground of innovation to life, reinforcing the idea that there is always more than one way to discover, experience and enjoy the familiar.