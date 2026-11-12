Report: Carrick Is Gone - Man United Fans Have Already Found New Villains

Manchester United have sacked manager Michael Carrick after winning just one of their opening 10 Premier League matches. Sitting 18th in the table, furious supporters are directing their anger at the squad, owners, and board members Jason Wilcox and Omar Berrada.

Manchester United have sacked club legend Michael Carrick after their worst-ever Premier League start and furious fans are blaming the players, owners and board, not just the manager.

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United sit 18th in the Premier League after winning just one of their opening 10 league games, recording five draws and four defeats - their worst-ever start to a league campaign.

Manchester United have sacked Michael Carrick, ending the former midfielder’s second spell in charge at Old Trafford after a disastrous start to the new Premier League season.

The club confirmed the decision on Thursday, saying Carrick had departed his role as men’s first-team head coach after a disappointing start to the campaign.

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Michael Carrick parts ways with Manchester United.

“Manchester United can confirm that Michael Carrick has departed his role as men’s first-team head coach,” the statement read.

“After a disappointing start to the season, the club has come to the extremely difficult conclusion that a change is necessary in order to achieve our ambitions.”

We can confirm Michael Carrick has departed his role as men’s first-team head coach. — Manchester United (@ManUtd) November 12, 2026

Worst start in history

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Carrick leaves with United 18th in the Premier League, inside the relegation zone, after securing just one win from 10 league matches. United recorded five draws and four defeats, marking their worst-ever start to a league season.

His final match was a chaotic 4-4 draw against Aston Villa at Old Trafford. United fell 2-0 behind inside four minutes and 4-2 behind early in the second half before mounting a late comeback.

The decision came less than six months after Carrick signed a two-year contract in May, following his impressive interim spell in the second half of last season.

Carrick had guided United to third place in the Premier League last season, winning 12 of his final 17 matches and helping the club return to the Champions League.

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Michael Carrick || Imago

United Fans turn on everyone

United fans have reacted with anger, with many insisting that Carrick is not the only person responsible for the club’s decline.

“I hope the players can look at themselves and take some responsibility,” one fan wrote. “They can’t keep doing this to every manager.”

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Another supporter questioned the club’s leadership: “So all of these managers are the problem? From elite to mid to new managers. Generations of players signed and sold. And still the same results? Perhaps it’s time to question the owners.”

Others directed their frustration at director of football Jason Wilcox and chief executive Omar Berrada.

@ManUtd So all of these managers are the problem? From elite to mid to new managers Generations of players signed and sold And still the same results? Perhaps it’s time to question the owners 🤷‍♂️ https://t.co/npFEsVru7C — 7️⃣☠️Kruger Jerseys And Playstation Plug 🎮👕⚽🔴🚘 (@iplaythegame17) November 12, 2026

“Please confirm these two clueless clowns are next,” one fan wrote.

Another added: “Can we sack these two clowns too?” while a third simply demanded: “Sack Wilcox & Berrada too!”

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Pochettino lined up

United are expected to move quickly for a replacement, with USA head coach Mauricio Pochettino strongly linked with the job.

Reports say United have an agreement in place with Pochettino, who would become the club’s eighth permanent head coach since Sir Alex Ferguson retired in 2013.

USA manager Mauricio Pochettino.

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But for many supporters, the bigger issue remains whether another managerial change can fix a club they believe is broken from top to bottom.