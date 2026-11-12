What it really takes to build a business that lasts beyond the hustle

In a world that celebrates quick wins, rapid growth and overnight success stories, one important question often gets overlooked: What does it take to build a business that lasts?

Everyone wants to build a successful business; the kind that grows, makes money, creates opportunities and earns a reputation that stands the test of time.

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For Temitayo Ogunbanjo, General Manager, Refinery at Aradel Holdings Plc, the answer goes beyond making money. It begins with purpose, requires discipline and demands a willingness to think beyond the short term.

Speaking at the fifth edition of the Young Professionals (YP) Port Harcourt Entrepreneurship Mentoring Event, Ogunbanjo shared practical insights on the theme, “Beyond the Hustle: Building a Business That Lasts.” His message was a timely reminder that while the hustle may get a business started, what happens behind the scenes determines whether it will stand the test of time.

Beyond Making Money: Find Your Why

Ask an entrepreneur why they started a business, and making money will likely feature somewhere in the answer. There is nothing wrong with that; after all, businesses need to generate revenue to survive. But is the desire to make money enough to sustain a business through difficult seasons, changing markets and unexpected setbacks? Ogunbanjo challenged young professionals to look beyond profit and identify the purpose driving their ventures.

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“The unspoken but quick answer is always that you want to make money. But beyond the fact that you want to make money, there has to be a purpose behind what it is that you want to do,” he said.

Purpose gives a business direction. It helps entrepreneurs understand the problem they are solving, the people they are serving and the value they want to create. When challenges arise, that sense of purpose can provide a reason to keep going and a basis for making difficult decisions. Making money may be the goal, but building something meaningful gives the journey greater direction.

Seed or Bread? Learn to Think Beyond Today

Imagine making your first significant profit from your business. The temptation to enjoy the reward is understandable. Perhaps it is time to upgrade your lifestyle, buy something you have wanted for a long time or finally enjoy the fruits of your labour. However, what happens if every profit is consumed without leaving anything to grow the business? This is where Ogunbanjo's distinction between seed and bread offers a valuable lesson for entrepreneurs.

“You need to learn the art of knowing the difference between your seed and your bread. Your bread is the fruit that you will eat today that you will not see anymore. Your seed is the fruit that you refuse to eat today that will produce more bread,” he explained.

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The principle is simple: not everything you earn is meant to be spent today. Sometimes, building a sustainable business means reinvesting profits, improving your products, strengthening your operations or investing in the people who make the business work. It means understanding that while today's rewards matter, the decisions you make with them can determine what you will have tomorrow.

For young entrepreneurs navigating the early stages of business, learning to distinguish between what can be enjoyed now and what must be invested for the future could make all the difference.

Start Small, but Do Not Think Small

Not every successful business begins with significant capital, a large team or an impressive office. Some start with a skill, a simple idea or a handful of customers. The challenge is not necessarily how big the business is at the beginning, but whether the founder is building it with room to grow. Ogunbanjo's advice was direct: “Start small, think big. Build resilience. Put corporate governance and financial discipline within the fabric of your organisation.”

Starting small should not mean operating without structure. Even when a business has only a few employees, clear responsibilities, responsible financial management and sound decision-making can help lay the foundation for future growth.

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Likewise, resilience is equally important. Every entrepreneur will encounter setbacks, whether it is a difficult customer, rising operating costs, disappointing sales or a promising idea that does not work as expected. The goal is not to avoid every challenge but to develop the discipline to learn from setbacks, make better decisions and keep on building.

Your Business Must Learn to Evolve

The business environment does not stand still. Customer expectations change, technology advances, competition grows, and the conditions that made a business successful yesterday may not guarantee success tomorrow. A business that refuses to adapt risks becoming irrelevant, even if its original idea was brilliant.

Ogunbanjo urged entrepreneurs to recognise the importance of adapting early rather than waiting until change becomes unavoidable. “Build adaptability early. Look out for the signs and build your business to be adaptable,” he said.

For business owners, this means regularly asking difficult but necessary questions. Are your processes still effective? Are your products meeting customers' needs? Is there a better way to deliver your services? Are you responding to changes in your industry? Growth requires doing more of what works. At other times, it requires the courage to change what no longer serves you. The ability to recognise that difference can help determine whether a business remains relevant as its operating environment evolves.

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Build a Business That Does Not Depend on You Alone

For many entrepreneurs, the business begins with them. They find the customers, make the decisions, manage the finances and oversee almost every detail. In the early stages, this level of personal involvement may be necessary. But as the business grows, being responsible for everything can become a limitation.

If every decision must pass through the founder, what happens when that person is unavailable? Can the team maintain standards? Are there systems in place to guide daily operations? Does the business have a culture that helps people understand how things should be done? Ogunbanjo further pointed to the importance of building people, systems and a culture that can sustain the business beyond the founder's personal involvement.

“Build people, build systems, build a culture that replicates itself. And think of the long term,” he said. This is an important shift in perspective. Building a business is not just about becoming indispensable to its daily operations. It is also about creating an organisation that can function effectively, develop new leaders and maintain its values as it grows.

A business becomes more sustainable when its success is supported by capable people and effective systems, rather than depending entirely on the energy of one individual.

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Think Beyond the Next Sale

It is easy to measure business success by what can be seen immediately: revenue, new customers, expansion or the next big opportunity. But building something that lasts requires looking further ahead.

What happens when the founder steps away? Can the business survive changing market conditions? Is it structured to develop future leaders? Will its values and standards continue as the organisation grows? These are questions of sustainability and succession, two considerations Ogunbanjo encouraged entrepreneurs to take seriously.

Planning for the future does not mean having every answer from day one. It means recognising that a business should be built with continuity in mind. The decisions made today, from financial management to recruitment and organisational culture, can influence how well the business performs in the years ahead. The real measure of success may not simply be how far a business grows while its founder is in charge, but how well it continues to thrive as circumstances change.

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The Power of Sharing Experience

Convened by Wale Adenuga, the fifth edition of the YP Port Harcourt Entrepreneurship Mentoring Event connected young professionals and entrepreneurs with experienced business leaders.

Explaining the purpose of the initiative, Adenuga said it was designed to promote knowledge-sharing and provide guidance to emerging professionals. “The purpose of doing this is basically knowledge impartation from seasoned professionals, seasoned entrepreneurs, to young entrepreneurs and young professionals. Hand-holding, guidance, knowledge impartation,” he said.

Such engagements create opportunities for young professionals to learn from the experiences of individuals who have navigated the demands of leadership, business growth and organisational development. They also create room for important conversations about the decisions, disciplines and long-term thinking that may not always be visible in stories of business success.

Ogunbanjo acknowledged the value of this effort, noting that the work being done by YP Port Harcourt, its convener, and Aradel offers young professionals important lessons to learn from.

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“There is deliberate work that YP is doing, deliberate work that Mr. Adenuga is doing, deliberate work that I would say Aradel itself is doing, and I think that there's a lot for you young professionals, especially entrepreneurs, to learn,” he said.

Far beyond the Hustle, Build for the Future

The entrepreneurial journey will always require hard work. There will be long days, difficult decisions, risks and moments when progress feels slower than expected. But hard work alone does not guarantee longevity. Building a business that lasts requires knowing why you started, managing what you earn, preparing for change, investing in people and making decisions with the future in mind.

Ogunbanjo's message to young professionals is a reminder that the goal should not be to hustle endlessly, but to make that effort count towards something sustainable.

The real achievement is not simply starting a business, making a profit or enjoying a season of growth. It is building something meaningful, impactful, resilient and strong enough to keep creating value long after the initial excitement of starting has passed.

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