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Why Growtech West Africa 2027 is launching in Lagos at a defining moment for Agriculture and Food in the region

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Pulse Mix 13:17 - 25 May 2026
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Why Growtech West Africa 2027 is launching in Lagos
​As West Africa accelerates efforts to strengthen food security and reduce dependence on imported food, a major new agribusiness platform is preparing to launch in Lagos.
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​Growtech West Africa 2027, taking place from 26–28 January 2027 at the Landmark Centre, arrives at a time when agriculture is becoming an increasingly urgent economic and policy priority across the region.

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​According to OECD estimates, West Africa’s food economy is projected to exceed $480 billion by 2030, positioning the region among the world’s fastest-growing agricultural markets.

A Region Undergoing Agricultural Transformation

West Africa’s agriculture and food sector is evolving rapidly. Population growth, urbanisation, climate pressures, and changing consumption patterns are driving demand for stronger and more resilient food systems.

​Today, the region spends more than $50 billion annually on food imports, while governments and private sector stakeholders continue to invest in improving agricultural productivity, modernising farming systems, strengthening local food production, and increasing regional self-sufficiency.

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Nigeria remains central to this transformation, supported by its vast arable land, large agricultural workforce, and growing investments across food production, processing, and supply chain infrastructure.

Growtech has steadily expanded its international footprint across Dubai, Italy, and now Lagos, Nigeria

Growtech Expands into West Africa

With its roots in Antalya, Growtech has steadily expanded its international footprint across Dubai, Italy, and now Lagos, Nigeria, reflecting the growing global demand for agricultural innovation and cross-border collaboration.

Organised by Informa, a global leader in B2B events, market intelligence, and academic publishing, Growtech West Africa represents the latest expansion of the Growtech platform into a high-growth agricultural market.

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​The event aims to connect international expertise, technology, investment, and innovation with one of the world’s most dynamic emerging agricultural regions.

Ahmed Khalil, Growtech Middle East Director, commented:

“West Africa stands at a defining moment for its agriculture and food sector. The region has the land, population, resources, and ambition to significantly strengthen food security and local production capabilities over the coming decade. Growtech West Africa is designed to support that transformation by connecting global innovation with local market needs, while creating opportunities for investment, partnerships, and long-term sector growth.”

​He added, “The expansion of the Growtech Events into West Africa reflects the growing importance of the region within global agriculture. As countries across West Africa focus on reducing food import dependency and building more resilient agricultural systems, there is increasing demand for modern technologies, controlled-environment agriculture, irrigation, livestock solutions, aquaculture development, and knowledge exchange.”

Growtech West Africa is expected to attract more than 5,000 industry professionals
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​The inaugural edition of Growtech West Africa is expected to attract more than 5,000 industry professionals, alongside 100+ exhibitors, international country pavilions, and 50+ international speakers from across the agriculture, livestock, aquaculture, food production, agri-tech, irrigation, and supply chain sectors.

The exhibition will span a broad cross-section of the agricultural ecosystem, including:

  • Seeds and seedlings

  • Plant nutrition and protection

  • Irrigation

  • Greenhouse technologies and controlled-environment agriculture

  • Agricultural machinery and precision farming

  • Livestock and poultry solutions

  • Aquaculture and fisheries

  • Food processing

A major component of the event will be the Food Security and Sustainability Conference

A Strong Focus on Food Security

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A major component of the event will be the Food Security and Sustainability Conference, which will bring together policymakers, investors, development organisations, agribusiness leaders, researchers, and technology providers.

​The discussions will focus on some of the region’s most pressing agricultural priorities, including:

  • Reducing food import dependency

  • increasing local production capacity

  • improving yield efficiency

  • climate resilience

  • sustainable water use

  • agricultural financing

  • strengthening long-term food system resilience

The conference reflects the increasing importance of agriculture within broader economic development agendas across West Africa, where governments are positioning the sector as a driver of economic diversification, employment generation, rural development, and long-term food resilience.

Engin Er, Exhibition Director of Growtech Events, also added, “Growtech has evolved into an international platform supporting agricultural advancement across multiple high-growth regions. Following the success of our events in Türkiye and other international markets, West Africa represents a natural and highly strategic next step. The market potential is enormous, and there is a strong appetite for innovation, collaboration, and practical solutions that can help improve productivity and sustainability across the agricultural value chain.”

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Growtech West Africa reflects a broader vision of connecting high-growth agricultural markets with international expertise

Looking Ahead – Event Details and Early Participation Advantage

As the Growtech brand continues its international expansion, Growtech West Africa reflects a broader vision of connecting high-growth agricultural markets with international expertise, advanced technologies, and strategic investment opportunities.

Growtech West Africa 2027 will take place from 26 – 28 January 2027 at the Landmark Centre in Lagos.

​Participation opportunities are now open for exhibitors, sponsors, strategic partners, and industry stakeholders seeking to engage with the rapidly expanding West African agriculture market.

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​For more information about sponsorship or exhibitor opportunities, visit https://informaconnect.com/growtech-west-africa/.​

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