Bandits demand hundreds of cows and sheep to call off attack in Kastina

Bandits demand hundreds of cows and sheep to call off attack in Kastina

“Give us 700 cows and 1,000 sheep or face attack”: Bandits threaten Katsina communities

Bandits threaten attacks on Katsina communities, demanding 700 cows and 1,000 sheep from residents in Kankia LGA.

Residents of several communities in Katsina State have fled their homes after armed bandits reportedly demanded 700 cows and 1,000 sheep as ransom to prevent attacks on their villages.

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The ultimatum was reportedly issued to communities in Kankia Local Government Area, where the armed groups sent letters warning residents to deliver the livestock within four days or face violent raids.

Threat letters were delivered on April 6 to the villages

Local sources said the threat letters were delivered on April 6 to villages including Rimaye and Sukunturi, sparking panic across the area.

According to residents, the bandits warned that failure to meet the demand would result in coordinated attacks on the communities.

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The development has forced many villagers to abandon their homes and relocate to safer areas within Kankia town and neighbouring communities.

Villagers have rushed to nearby markets to sell their animals as they prepare to relocate.

Reports indicate that residents of villages such as Kunduru, Sukunturi, Tsa and Magam began fleeing shortly after the letters circulated among community leaders.

Some villagers were said to have returned briefly during daylight hours in groups to retrieve their livestock and other belongings before leaving again for safer locations. Others reportedly rushed to nearby markets to sell their animals quickly as they prepared to relocate.

A resident familiar with the situation said fear has spread rapidly, leaving several communities largely deserted as families seek refuge in safer areas.

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More and more residents of Katsina communities continue to be displaced from their homes

The latest threat highlights the continuing security challenges in parts of northwestern Nigeria, where armed groups frequently carry out attacks, kidnappings, and cattle rustling operations targeting rural communities.

Katsina State has been one of the states heavily affected by banditry in recent years, with many communities experiencing repeated attacks and displacement.

Security concerns have intensified following the latest ultimatum, with local authorities reportedly convening emergency discussions with security agencies and community leaders to address the situation and prevent possible attacks.

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Residents say they remain uncertain about when it will be safe to return home, as the threat from the armed groups still hangs over the affected communities.