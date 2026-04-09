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“No Nuclear Weapon”: Trump issues condition for peace with Iran

Rukayat Badmus
Rukayat Badmus 11:44 - 09 April 2026
Trump demands “No Nuclear Weapon” deal with Iran, warns U.S. forces will remain
Donald Trump says peace with Iran depends on abandoning nuclear weapons and keeping the Strait of Hormuz open.
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U.S. President Donald Trump has issued a fresh warning to Iran, insisting that the country must abandon nuclear weapons ambitions and keep the strategic Strait of Hormuz open as part of the conditions for lasting peace following a newly announced ceasefire agreement.

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In a strongly worded social media post, Trump said all U.S. ships, aircraft, and military personnel would remain deployed around Iran until what he described as a “real agreement” is fully honoured.

“All U.S. ships, aircraft and military personnel… will remain in place in and around Iran until the real agreement reached is fully complied with,” Trump wrote, warning that if the agreement fails, military action could resume.

“If for any reason it is not complied with… the shooting starts bigger, better and stronger than anyone has ever seen before,” he added.

President Trump reveals the conditions for lasting peace with Iran
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Trump’s comments come shortly after the United States and Iran agreed to a two-week ceasefire, temporarily halting hostilities after weeks of escalating conflict in the Middle East. The truce was reportedly mediated through diplomatic channels involving Pakistan and aims to create space for negotiations on a longer-term peace arrangement. 

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir of Pakistan negotiated the ceasefire agreement between the US and Iran

As part of the proposed framework for peace, Trump reiterated two key conditions: Iran must not develop nuclear weapons, and the Strait of Hormuz must remain open and safe for international shipping.

The Strait of Hormuz is one of the most important maritime routes in the world, with roughly a fifth of global oil shipments passing through the narrow waterway linking the Persian Gulf to international waters. Any disruption in the area has immediate consequences for global energy markets and regional stability. 

Although the ceasefire has paused direct attacks for now, tensions remain high. Reports indicate the agreement could be fragile amid ongoing regional hostilities and disagreements over the exact terms of the truce. 

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RELATED: Trump threatens 50% tariffs on countries arming Iran

Trump’s latest message appears aimed at pressuring Tehran to comply fully with the ceasefire framework while signalling that U.S. military forces remain ready to resume operations if negotiations collapse.

Despite the aggressive tone of the statement, the temporary truce has provided a narrow diplomatic window for talks that could determine whether the conflict escalates again or moves toward a broader peace deal.

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