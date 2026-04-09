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All the years of praying to Jesus and Allah hasn't improved Nigeria - Singer 9ice says on the state of the country

Gift Davies
Gift Davies 11:58 - 09 April 2026
9ice
9ice weighs in on the state of the country and how prayers have failed to yield results
Singer 9ice questions Nigeria’s deep religious culture, arguing that constant prayers have not translated into national progress, sparking debate online.
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Veteran Nigerian singer 9ice has gotten the internet talking after sharing his unfiltered thoughts on religion, productivity, and spirituality in Nigeria.

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Born Abolore Adegbola Akande, the Ogbomosho-born artist has built a career on speaking his truth through music. Years into his craft, he continues to do the same.

In a viral clip currently making rounds on social media, 9ice took direct aim at Nigeria's deep religious culture, questioning whether constant devotion is coming at the cost of national progress.

He did not mince his words: "You'll leave Nigeria and go to Mecca to go and lick rock all in the name of Kabba," he said. "Ever since you've been calling on Allah and Jesus, this country hasn't gotten any better."

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He went further, pointing to Nigeria's abundant natural resources as a reference. 9ice expressed frustration at the country's slow pace of development. "We have crude oil, we have everything we need, yet we are backwards," he stated bluntly.

Veteran artist, 9ice
Veteran artist, 9ice

The singer then turned his attention to work culture, drawing a sharp comparison between Nigeria and life in London. "If you go to London, nobody goes to church there. They only go to their place of work," he said.

"You go to church on Sunday, Bible study on Wednesday, vigil on Friday, when would you work? You don't have a job, but you are constantly going to church."

RELATED: Music industry is controlled by the devil - 9ice

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Perhaps the most startling moment, however, came when 9ice made a personal revelation. The veteran artist disclosed that he has been a practising Babalawo (a Yoruba traditional priest) for over 18 years, but has kept it hidden from the public all this time.

As if that wasn't enough to send timelines into a frenzy, he went on to declare that "every favour you want in life is in the hands of the devil."

The fallout online has been swift and divided, as expected. A section of Nigerians found common ground with his broader argument about how religious fervour sometimes overshadows practical productivity in the country.

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Others firmly rejected his position, insisting that religion is not to blame for Nigeria's challenges. As for his Babalawo confession, that landed mostly with mockery, with many Nigerians finding it difficult to receive his spiritual commentary with any seriousness.

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