How Desperados and Roadblock Party created a one-of-a-kind rave experience in Lagos

Desperados took over Lagos on Sunday, April 5, 2026, partnering with the Roadblock Party to transform the Balmoral Convention Centre, Ikeja Sheraton, into a high-energy playground of music, style, and unapologetic self-expression.

From the moment guests stepped in, the tone was unmistakable. The signature “all-white” and “all-black” dress code set the visual rhythm, while immersive elements like the Roadblock Tattoo Studio added an edge of spontaneity and individuality.

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More than just a party, it was a full-on Desperados experience, designed for a crowd ready to show up boldly and stand out.

Desperados and Roadblock Party created a one-of-a-kind rave experience in Lagos

Hosted by Nollywood actor Gideon Okeke, the night opened with infectious energy. His custom introductions built anticipation for each act, setting the stage for a lineup that sustained momentum from start to finish.

Guests at the Desperados and Roadblock Party rave experience

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DJ Chelar, DJ Neptune, DJ Spinall, DJ YK Mule, Wanni x Handi, DJ Flo, and Dope Caesar took the audience on a tireless rhythmic journey, delivering back-to-back hits that kept the crowd locked in for hours.

Dope Caeser at the Desperados and Roadblock Party rave experience

Attendees who showed up in creative outfits were rewarded with drink vouchers and exclusive merch, adding another layer of excitement to an already charged atmosphere.

Winner of the Next Rated DJ, a Roadblock Party contest

A highlight of the night was the crowning of the Next Rated DJ, a Roadblock Party contest designed to discover the next defining talents in the DJ scene.

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Desperados and Roadblock Party created a one-of-a-kind rave experience

The competition began with several DJs submitting their sets, from which the top 10 were selected to remix a popular track. After a thrilling showdown, DJ Frizzy emerged victorious, taking home the ₦500,000 grand prize and cementing their status as a rising star.

Refreshed by Desperados, the Roadblock Party brought a bold twist to Easter Sunday, creating a space where young people could fully immerse themselves in music, culture, and connection.

Every element of the experience was intentionally curated to encourage freedom, expression, and shared energy, further reinforcing Desperados as a brand that creates bold cultural moments that genuinely resonate with Gen-Z.

Desperados and Roadblock Party created a one-of-a-kind rave experience in Lagos

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Speaking on The Roadblock Party, Senior Brand Manager, Desperados, Nigerian Breweries Plc, Onyebuchi Allanah, described this experience as an unapologetic showcase of bold self-expression.

She said, “Desperados is rooted in edgy and unconventional experiences for the Gen Z consumers. Our collaboration with the Roadblock Party created yet another space where young people can show up fully, connect through music and culture, and own their individuality without hesitation.”

As the Roadblock Party makes its way across Lagos, Port Harcourt, and Owerri, Desperados continues to lead the charge in shaping bold, culture-driven experiences, redefining how young Nigerians connect, celebrate, and express themselves.

Visit @desperadosng on Instagram to relive highlights and stay plugged into upcoming experiences.