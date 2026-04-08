Trump announces two-week ceasefire with Iran following mediation by Pakistan
Just hours before the deadline Donald Trump issued Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, the US President announced a ceasefire facilitated by Pakistan. In a post X, the White House shared that Trump has issued a temporary hold on all military activities in Iran.
In the press statement, President Trump announced that after conversations with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir, he will be suspending the bombing and attack on Iran for a period of two weeks after the Iranians agreed to an "immediate and safe opening of the Strait of Hormuz".
Trump further added that the US has already met and exceeded all military objectives and is making progress on a long-term peace agreement with Iran.
Based on conversations with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir, of Pakistan, and wherein they requested that I hold off the destructive force being sent tonight to Iran, and subject to the Islamic Republic of Iran agreeing to the complete, immediate, and safe opening of the Strait of Hormuz, I agree to suspend the bombing and attack of Iran for a period of two weeks. This will be a double-sided ceasefire!
The reason for doing so is that we have already met and exceeded all military objectives, and are very far along with a definitive agreement concerning long term peace with Iran, and peace in the Middle East. We received a 10-point proposal from Iran, and believe it is a workable basis on which to negotiate.
Almost all of the various points of past contention have been agreed to between the United States and Iran, but a two-week period will allow the agreement to be finalized and consummated.
On behalf of the United States of America, as President, and also representing the countries of the Middle East, it is an honor to have this long-term problem close to resolution. Thank you for your attention to this matter!
PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP
🚨 President Donald J. Trump makes a statement on Iran: pic.twitter.com/9mqTayL0Q3— The White House (@WhiteHouse) April 7, 2026
The ceasefire comes hours before the deadline of a series of attacks and bombings, which President Trump threatened would "wipe out an entire civilisation". In response to this chilling threat, the Iranian government called on its youth to form a human shield around energy infrastructure to protect it from attacks.
A wave of criticism quickly followed Trump's threat to "wipe out an entire civilisation," with the Head of the Catholic Church, Pope Leo XIV, calling it "truly unacceptable."
The ceasefire will come as a positive for the Middle Eastern countries, who have suffered severe economic and even infrastructural damage from the ongoing conflict, as Iran has been targeting energy infrastructures of US allies in the region.
The global economy will also benefit from the ceasefire, with crude oil prices already dropping hours after the announcement.
It's left to be seen if the two-week pause will bear tangible fruits that will lead to a longer period of peace among the duelling countries, or if hostilities will resume.