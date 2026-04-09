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After 10 years, Adekunle Gold and Olamide release their first-ever collaboration 'Formation'

Gift Davies
Gift Davies 12:39 - 09 April 2026
Adekunle Gold and Olamide join forces on 'Formation,' a Fuji-inspired Afrobeats track released on April 9, 2026.
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Adekunle Gold is back with ‘Formation,’ a new single featuring Olamide, and it arrives as a natural extension of the sonic direction he has been building toward over the past year.

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Released on April 9, 2026, the record sits within what Adekunle Gold is calling "Electro Fuji", a term he's using to describe the blend of Fuji's traditional rhythmic structures with the textures and energy of contemporary Afrobeats.

Adekunle Gold performing at Fuji Street Carnival

It's a loose label, more of a creative marker than a genre declaration, but it does the job of communicating where he's positioned sonically. 

The production runs at 127 BPM, carrying enough momentum to work in dance settings without losing the call-and-response cadence that Fuji is built on.

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Olamide at His London Concert
Olamide at His London Concert

For context, Gold released his sixth studio album, Fuji, in October 2025, a 15-track project that signalled a clear pivot toward a more Fuji-rooted sound. ‘Formation’ reads as a continuation of that commitment, rather than a departure or reinvention. 

The approach here isn't to redefine Fuji, but instead, to let it breathe within a wider musical conversation, which is arguably what the genre has always done anyway.

Olamide and Adekunle Gold

The Olamide feature is the other talking point. The two artists have circled each other's worlds for years without ever formally collaborating, which gives this pairing a certain significance beyond the music itself. 

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Gold has spoken about waiting for the right moment, and on that front, the choice of record makes sense. It's the kind of track that benefits from Olamide's presence without relying on it as a crutch.

"This song means a lot to me because it's the first time Olamide and I have collaborated," Gold said. "We always said the moment had to be right. 'Formation' felt like that moment. It represents the future of Fuji music."

Whether ‘Formation’ lives up to that framing will ultimately depend on how it lands with listeners. But as a body-of-work statement, it does what it needs to: it keeps Gold's Fuji conversation going, pairs him with one of Nigerian music's most credible voices, and delivers a record built for both the dance floor and the culture.

Read Next: Two Kings: Phyno brings out Olamide in sold-out Enugu concert

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