Making that first call to the toll-free line 0800 1020 3040 is entirely confidential and completely safe.

Making that first call to the toll-free line 0800 1020 3040 is entirely confidential and completely safe.

NDLEA has a 24-hour lifeline for Nigerians battling drug addiction—Here's how it works

The NDLEA is encouraging Nigerians struggling with drug dependence to seek free, confidential help through its 24-hour counselling and referral service. Here's how it works and why getting help early matters.

SUMMARY

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The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency offers a 24/7 anti-drug helpline at 0800 1020 3040 for Nigerians seeking addiction recovery support.

Callers receive free, completely anonymous counselling from mental health experts in English, Pidgin, Hausa, Igbo, and Yoruba without fear of arrest.

The initiative shifts the focus from criminalisation to healthcare, linking individuals to a nationwide network of over 30 treatment and rehabilitation centres.

For many Nigerians struggling with drug dependence, asking for help can feel harder than battling the addiction itself.

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Some fear being judged. Others worry they could be arrested simply for admitting they have a problem. Many don't even know where to begin.

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) wants to change that.

Ahead of this year's International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, the agency has reminded Nigerians that it operates a free 24-hour counselling and referral service designed to help people battling drug dependence take the first step towards recovery.

For many struggling with substance dependence, the midnight hours can feel the most isolating—but help is available round the clock.

Rather than suffer in silence, the agency says anyone struggling or even family members concerned about a loved one can reach out for confidential support and professional guidance.

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Here is everything you need to know about how this lifeline works, how to access it, and why it might just be the most important phone call you ever make.

What is the NDLEA 24-hour lifeline?

The NDLEA anti-drug call centre connects you directly to friendly, qualified mental health professionals.

The NDLEA toll-free lifeline is a round-the-clock counselling and referral service.

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Formally known as the 247-Network, it was created to provide immediate, barrier-free access to professional psychological support for individuals suffering from drug use disorders and their families.

The goal is simple: to treat drug addiction as a public health issue rather than just a crime.

By calling the helpline, users can get professional medical and psychological help directly from the comfort of their homes, without the fear of being reprimanded or criminalised.

When most people think of the NDLEA, they picture dramatic drug busts, airport arrests or seizures of illicit substances.

But the agency says its mission goes beyond enforcement.

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How it works: Step-by-step

Getting help through the lifeline is designed to be as seamless and stress-free as possible.

1. Place the toll-free call

You can reach the call centre at any time of the day or night by dialling 0800 1020 3040.

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Because it is a toll-free number, the call is completely free of charge—you do not need airtime to make the connection.

2. Choose your preferred language

One of the best features of this call centre is its inclusivity.

You do not need to worry about articulating your struggles in formal English if you don't want to. The helpline is completely language-sensitive. Immediate response is available in:

Pidgin English

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Yoruba

Hausa

Igbo

Formal English

3. Speak with a qualified expert

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Once connected, you won't be talking to a regular enforcement officer. The call centre is staffed by a dedicated team of clinical professionals, including:

Psychiatrists

Clinical Psychologists

Psychotherapists

Counsellors

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They will listen to your situation objectively, offer immediate psychological first aid, and help de-escalate crises.

4. Referral to care centres

If the caller requires long-term, hands-on treatment, the experts will use their referral network to connect them with appropriate care.

The NDLEA has expanded its network to include over 30 functional rehabilitation centres across Nigeria, ensuring that localised, professional physical care is accessible regardless of where you live.

The NDLEA national rehabilitation network (By state commands)

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Beyond immediate crisis intervention, the lifeline connects callers to a nationwide network of functional rehabilitation units.

The agency does not publicise a standalone, street-address directory for all of them to protect the privacy and confidentiality of patients undergoing rehabilitation.

Instead, these 30+ functional rehabilitation units are integrated directly into the NDLEA State Commands across the country.

If you or a loved one needs to locate a physical facility, you can access these services by visiting or contacting the NDLEA Command Headquarters in your respective state.

Below is the list of where these official NDLEA treatment and rehabilitation hubs are located:

North Central Zone

FCT Command: Abuja (Garki/Utako)

Kwara State Command: Ilorin

Niger State Command: Minna

Plateau State Command: Jos

Nasarawa State Command: Lafia

Kogi State Command: Lokoio

Benue State Command: Makurdi

South West Zone

Lagos State Command: Ikoyi / Alagbon, Lagos

Oyo State Command: Ibadan

Ogun State Command: Abeokuta

Ondo State Command: Akure

Osun State Command: Osogbo

Ekiti State Command: Ado-Ekiti

North West Zone

Kano State Command: Kano

Kaduna State Command: Kaduna

Sokoto State Command: Sokoto

Katsina State Command: Katsina

Kebbi State Command: Birnin Kebbi

Zamfara State Command: Gusau

Jigawa State Command: Dutse

South East Zone

Enugu State Command: Enugu

Anambra State Command: Awka

Imo State Command: Owerri

Abia State Command: Umuahia

Ebonyi State Command: Abakaliki

South South Zone

Rivers State Command: Port Harcourt

Edo State Command: Benin City

Delta State Command: Asaba

Akwa Ibom State Command: Uyo

Cross River State Command: Calabar

Bayelsa State Command: Yenagoa

North East Zone

Borno State Command: Maiduguri

Bauchi State Command: Bauchi

Adamawa State Command: Yola

Gombe State Command: Gombe

Taraba State Command: Jalingo

Yobe State Command: Damaturu

Overcoming the fear: Will I get arrested?

Making that first call to the toll-free line 0800 1020 3040 is entirely confidential and completely safe.

The biggest hurdle for most people dealing with addiction is the fear of exposure. The NDLEA has made it explicitly clear: the call centre is a safe space.

The Chairman of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa highlighted that drug users and addicts tend to be scared of arrest and afraid to go to treatment centres to seek help.

He added that “one of the things the agency has done to encourage them to seek help is setting up this call centre... anyone can sit in the comfort of their homes and get assistance."

The agent's focus on the other end of the line is therapeutic, not punitive. Their job is to heal, not to prosecute.

Taking the first step

Addiction is an isolating battle, but you do not have to fight it alone.

Whether you are noticing changes in a friend's behaviour, struggling with substance dependence yourself, or a parent looking for guidance on how to help your child, the 247-Network is there to anchor you.

Pick up the phone and dial 0800 1020 3040. Help is just one conversation away.

Crucial facts to know about the helpline