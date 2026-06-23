A viral debate sparked on X by a Nigerian user suggests polygamy could serve as a career 'hack' for ambitious women, challenging conventional views on domestic life

A viral debate sparked on X by a Nigerian user suggests polygamy could serve as a career 'hack' for ambitious women, challenging conventional views on domestic life

Polygamy is the best option for ambitious women, Nigerian man sparks debate

A Nigerian man has sparked debate on social media after claiming that polygamy is the best option for ambitious women, with many Nigerians disagreeing and sharing their views on marriage, career growth, and gender roles.

A Nigerian man on X argued that ambitious women may benefit more from polygamous marriages, triggering widespread reactions online.

Critics said polygamy often benefits men more than women and does not necessarily reduce the responsibilities or expectations placed on wives.

The debate gained traction alongside discussions about Netflix's The Polygamist, a series that explores the consequences of one man's multiple relationships and secret families.

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A Nigerian man on X, identified as @AbdoollGiwa, has stirred debate online after claiming that ambitious women may be better suited to polygamous marriages.

I don't know who exactly needs to hear this, but as a young lady aiming to attain the height of your professional career and personal goals, polygamy is the best option for you. — Abdulwahab Abubakar (@AbdoollGiwa) June 22, 2026

His comment comes as conversations around polygamy continue to trend following the release of the Netflix drama series The Polygamist, which has attracted widespread attention from viewers across Africa.

The series tells the story of Jonasi Gomora, a wealthy self-made banker and CEO whose carefully built empire begins to fall apart after his death exposes years of secrets. His wife, hidden second wife, mistress, and girlfriend become entangled in a fierce battle over his wealth, legacy, and the truth about his double life.

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Packed with betrayal, family conflict, power struggles and forbidden relationships, The Polygamist explores the consequences of one man's attempt to maintain multiple households while projecting the image of a successful family man.

The intense storylines of betrayal and power in the Netflix series 'The Polygamist' have reignited deep societal conversations around multiple-partner households in Africa.

Reacting to discussions sparked by the show, @AbdoollGiwa suggested that ambitious women could benefit from polygamous marriages, a view that quickly divided social media users.

Many Nigerians disagreed with the idea, arguing that polygamy often places women at a disadvantage rather than creating opportunities for personal growth or career advancement.

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One user wrote:

"Because the moment a man feels he is financially secure he starts marrying multiple wives, women he has no love for and we are supposed to keen into that fuckery because…..?"

Another commenter challenged the argument that polygamy automatically reduces domestic responsibilities for women.

"Thats because you assume she’s going to have less marital and dosmetic responsibilities enough to focus on her career not bearing in mind that she’s young in that marriage and will be met with a lot of expectations if her co-wives are older or career-oriented like her."

A male user linked polygamy to economic realities, saying:

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" Poverty is one of the main reason why women go into polygamy.

Remove poverty in a society & you will notice the extreme decline of polygamy in our society

I once loved & imagined myself having 2 wives, until I had a deep self reflection & found out that I was just being selfish"

Others argued that marriage should not be viewed as a measure of success.

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"Nobody needs to hear, marriage isn't an achievement."

"You are a bloody liar..... Polygamous home does no good for any woman..... just a right for a man to sleep with different women."

Supporters of the controversial opinion, however, maintained that critics were responding emotionally rather than objectively.

One user commented:

"Now watch how most ladies will fail to see the sense in this and argue from an emotional POV"

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Another questioned whether the theory works in practice, asking:

"Are your female family members in polygamous settings, and have they attained that height?"

While The Polygamist may not offer a definitive statement on the practice of polygamy, the series has reignited discussions around marriage, gender roles, family structures and the impact of multiple-partner relationships in modern society.