'We wan go o, we no go gree' — stranded Nigerians in South Africa demand immediate evacuation from South Africa as June 30 deadline looms

Nigerians in South Africa protested delays in evacuation flights, chanting "We wan go o, we no go gree" as fears grow over xenophobic tensions and the approaching June 30 anti-immigrant deadline.

Nigerians protested at the Nigerian High Commission in Pretoria over delays in evacuation flights from South Africa.

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Protesters chanted, "We wan go o, we no go gree," demanding immediate repatriation.

The Federal Government has so far evacuated 258 Nigerians and approved five evacuation flights.

The protest comes amid growing fears over xenophobic tensions and a June 30 anti-immigrant deadline in South Africa.

Nigerians stranded in South Africa have staged a protest at the Nigerian High Commission in Pretoria over delays in the Federal Government's evacuation programme, as anxiety grows ahead of a June 30 deadline set by anti-immigrant groups in the country.

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Videos circulating online showed protesters chanting, "We wan go o, we no go gree," while demanding immediate action from Nigerian authorities to facilitate their return home.

The demonstration comes weeks after the Federal Government began evacuating Nigerians who volunteered to return amid rising xenophobic tensions and anti-migrant protests across South Africa.

According to reports, many of the protesters had already registered for the government-assisted repatriation programme but were frustrated by delays affecting subsequent evacuation flights.

The Nigerian government had earlier assured citizens that no Nigerian willing to return home would be abandoned.

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On June 18, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu reassured Nigerians in South Africa that the government was committed to ensuring their safe return. Her assurance followed the successful evacuation of the first batch of returnees amid fears of escalating anti-immigrant sentiment.

The first evacuation flight arrived in Lagos on June 11, bringing back 268 Nigerians as part of a government-coordinated repatriation exercise approved by President Bola Tinubu. Officials said more than 1,000 Nigerians had registered for voluntary evacuation.

'We wan go o. We no go gree'



Nigerian citizens protest in South Africa over delay in evacuation flight plans.



Video Credit : News Central // X pic.twitter.com/WjStlG0Dt7 — Vanguard Newspapers (@vanguardngrnews) June 22, 2026

However, frustration mounted after a planned second evacuation flight failed to take off as scheduled.

The President of the Nigerian Union South Africa (NUSA), Smart Nwobi, disclosed that about 300 Nigerians who were scheduled to return home in the second batch were left stranded after the flight was cancelled. According to him, many of the affected citizens had already gathered at the Nigerian mission in Pretoria and were ready to travel before being informed of the cancellation.

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Reports indicate that some returnees have been unable to make alternative arrangements and are now relying on government intervention to leave South Africa.

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu

The delay comes despite earlier government announcements that President Tinubu had approved five evacuation flights to repatriate Nigerians who wished to return from South Africa.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs had previously attributed delays in the evacuation programme to documentation, screening and verification exercises being conducted in collaboration with South African authorities. The ministry also established crisis response units in Pretoria and Johannesburg to coordinate assistance for affected Nigerians.

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Nigeria began the evacuation exercise after months of anti-immigration protests in South Africa, where foreign nationals have increasingly become targets of hostility. Anti-migrant groups have intensified campaigns against undocumented foreigners, while Nigerian authorities cited concerns about xenophobic attacks and threats to the safety of citizens.