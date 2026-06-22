Kemi Badenoch attacks Starmer after resignation, calls him ‘a terrible Prime Minister’

Conservative Leader Kemi Badenoch has delivered a stinging rebuke to Keir Starmer following his sudden resignation announcement outside 10 Downing Street

Conservative Leader Kemi Badenoch has delivered a stinging rebuke to Keir Starmer following his sudden resignation announcement outside 10 Downing Street

Kemi Badenoch has criticised Keir Starmer following his resignation as UK Prime Minister, blaming his leadership and Labour's policies for the country's challenges.

Kemi Badenoch described Keir Starmer as “a terrible Prime Minister” after he announced his resignation as Labour leader and UK Prime Minister.

She blamed Starmer's government for policy failures, including higher taxes, stalled welfare reforms, defence funding concerns and energy policy decisions.

Starmer said he would stay on as prime minister until Labour elects a new leader, insisting his decisions in office were made in Britain's best interests.

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Leader of the Conservative Party, Kemi Badenoch, has launched a sharp attack on Keir Starmer following his decision to step down as UK Prime Minister and Labour leader.

Starmer announced on Monday that he would resign as Labour leader after less than two years in office. However, he said he would remain prime minister until the party elects a successor.

Reacting to the announcement, Badenoch said Starmer's departure was the result of poor leadership and a series of policy failures that had weakened confidence in his government.

The country is not being governed and Labour say there won't be a Prime Minister till September.



Keir Starmer is off on a farewell tour and Andy Burnham wants a summer holiday. Neither is thinking about our national security.



We need to cut welfare and fund our military. pic.twitter.com/MHJ8IyRoYf — Kemi Badenoch (@KemiBadenoch) June 22, 2026

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In a post on X, the Conservative leader accused Starmer's administration of raising taxes, failing to push through welfare reforms, underinvesting in defence and limiting domestic energy production.

“Hiking national insurance. The Family Farm Tax. Giving up on real welfare reform. Not funding our defence. Not drilling our own oil and gas. Appointing Peter Mandelson… then lying about what had happened.

“Britain is not ungovernable. Keir Starmer is a terrible Prime Minister,” she wrote.

READ ALSO: Keir Starmer resigns as UK prime minister and Labour leader after mounting pressure

Badenoch argued that the issues facing the country were not solely tied to Starmer's leadership but reflected broader Labour Party policies.

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“But the problem isn’t just Starmer. Labour MPs only want higher taxes to hand out more benefits, as the Welfare Secretary has pointed out. These are Labour’s choices and their values, regardless of who is running the party,” she added.

The Conservative leader also used the opportunity to make a case for her party's return to government.

“We need to get Britain working again. We need the Conservatives,” Badenoch said.

🚨🇬🇧 Kemi Badenoch SLAMS Burnham:



“If he has no answers on national security - we should have a general election now.”



She challenges the new leader on defence spending and national security.



Bring the ELECTION - let the PEOPLE decide! pic.twitter.com/xsQ5qKBQda — Global Dissident (@GlobalDiss) June 22, 2026

Starmer's resignation comes after months of growing political pressure, policy U-turns and increasing public dissatisfaction with his administration. His announcement has triggered the start of a Labour leadership contest to choose the party's next leader.

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Speaking outside 10 Downing Street, Starmer defended his record in office, saying every decision he made was guided by what he believed was best for the country.

The outgoing prime minister pledged to remain in office during the transition period and support an orderly handover once Labour members elect a new leader.