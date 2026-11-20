With Matchday 4 concluded, no Nigerian player features among the top scorers in the AFCON 2027 qualifiers. The absence of injured star Victor Osimhen has left a glaring void in the Super Eagles' attack while South Africa's Relebohile Mofokeng leads the chart with five goals.

South Africa’s Relebohile Mofokeng leads the 2027 AFCON qualifying scoring chart with five goals after Matchday 4

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11 players including Benin Republic's Aiyegun Tosin are tied on three goals, with the race set to resume during the final international window in March 2027.

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Scan the top scorers in the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers and you will find South Africa, Egypt, Senegal and DR Congo. You will not find Nigeria.

After Matchday 4, where Nigeria struggled to a goalless affair against Tanzania, not a single Super Eagles player is among the leading goalscorers.

Victor Osimhen celebrates his important goal for Nigeria against Benin. (Photo Credit: Osimhen/IG)

For a nation that expects to produce Africa’s most feared strikers, that absence says a lot, and it points to one name: Victor Osimhen.

Mofokeng Runs Away With It

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South Africa’s Relebohile Mofokeng, who has broken his silence after an incredible double-header against Kenya, leads the chart with 5 goals.

Eleven players sit tied for second on 3 each: Rodolfo Aloko and Aiyegun Tosin (Benin, Group F), Mama Balde (Guinea-Bissau, Group L), Yaya Barry (Guinea, Group D), Denis Bouanga (Gabon, Group A), Ebrima Colley (The Gambia, Group C), Nicolas Jackson (Senegal, Group J), Omar Marmoush (Egypt, Group B), Miro (Angola, Group B), Marshall Munetsi (Zimbabwe, Group E) and Yoane Wissa (DR Congo, Group E).

Relebohile Mofokeng has been South Africa's main man.

The Osimhen-Shaped Hole

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Look at who is on that list: Marmoush for Egypt, Jackson for Senegal, Wissa for DR Congo, Bouanga for Gabon.

Each is a frontman carrying his national team’s attack. Nigeria’s equivalent is Osimhen, sidelined again by unfortunate injury, and the scoring chart shows what the Super Eagles lack without his goals.

Marmoush in action for Egypt || Imago

The point is not that one man should score every goal. It is that Nigeria’s attack has no second option producing at the rate of the leading names in the race.

With eleven players tied on 3 goals, a couple of Nigerian goals would have put the team in the conversation. There is none to point to despite Tolu Arokodare coming up with a brace in Uyo.

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Arokodare celebrates with Alex Iwobi.

Mofokeng Matches a Bafana Record

Mofokeng’s rise has been rapid. He opened with a brace in South Africa’s 5–0 win over Eritrea on Matchday 2, scored in the 2–2 draw with Kenya on Matchday 3, and added a match-winning brace in the 2–1 away win over Kenya on Matchday 4.

Bafana Bafana's superstar Mofokeng

His five goals already equal Percy Tau’s record for a single AFCON qualifying campaign for Bafana Bafana, with two matches still to play.

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Benin is the only nation with two players in the top-scorer chase. Rodolfo Aloko and Aiyegun Tosin have combined for 6 of Benin’s 8 Group F goals.

What Next?

The race resumes in the final international window of the qualifiers, March 22–30, 2027, with Matchdays 5 and 6.