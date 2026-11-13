Jaxon Foster’s family holiday in Cyprus turns tragic after the two-year-old boy dies following a fall from a hotel window

Jaxon Foster’s family holiday in Cyprus turns tragic after the two-year-old boy dies following a fall from a hotel window

Dad put son on hotel window to show him waterpark view, boy fell 40ft to his death in Cyprus

An inquest has opened into the tragic death of two-year-old Jaxon Foster, who died after falling nearly 40ft from a fourth-floor hotel window during a family holiday in Cyprus.

Two-year-old Jaxon Foster died after falling nearly 40ft from a fourth-floor window at a Cyprus hotel during a family holiday.

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A coroner said the boy died from severe craniocerebral injuries and multiple injuries to his body and vital organs.

Jaxon’s father, Joshua Foster, was fined €3,000 after admitting causing his son’s death through a reckless or dangerous act.

The inquest heard Foster placed Jaxon on a windowsill to show him a waterpark view but did not realise the window was open.

A family holiday that was meant to create happy memories ended in tragedy after a two-year-old boy died following a fall from a hotel window in Cyprus.

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Jaxon Foster, from Chelmsford, UK, fell nearly 40ft (12 metres) from a fourth-floor window at the five-star King Evelthon Beach Hotel and Resort in Chlorakas on July 12, the first day of his family’s holiday.

An inquest at Essex Coroner’s Court heard that the toddler suffered severe injuries, including damage to his head, vital organs and other parts of his body.

Essex senior coroner Lincoln Brookes described the case as “particularly tragic” while opening the inquest on Friday.

“This two-year-old child was on holiday with his family in Paphos in Cyprus,” Brookes said.

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“He sadly fell from a window on the fourth floor of the hotel the family were staying at and, sadly, his death was confirmed that same day at the hospital.”

Jaxon Foster had fallen nearly 40ft from the fourth-floor window of the King Evelthon Beach Hotel and Resort in Cyprus.

Jaxon’s provisional cause of death was recorded as “severe craniocerebral injuries and multiple injuries of the body and vital organs” caused by a fall from height.

The full inquest into his death is expected to take place on January 6.

According to details from a court hearing in Cyprus, Jaxon’s father, Joshua Foster, had placed his son on the windowsill so he could see the waterpark outside the hotel.

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However, Foster reportedly did not realise that part of the window was open before the child fell.

The 37-year-old auditor was later fined €3,000 (£2,500) by a court in Paphos after admitting he caused his son’s death through a reckless, rash or dangerous act.

During sentencing, District Judge Froso Christodoulidou said there was no evidence that Foster intentionally put his child in danger.

“The window did not appear to carry markings that would necessarily have alerted the defendant to the fact that one section was open,” she said.

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Jaxon Foster had fallen nearly 40ft from the fourth-floor window of the King Evelthon Beach Hotel and Resort in Cyprus.

She added that Foster had not deliberately exposed Jaxon to danger and that no punishment could take away the pain of losing his child.

Foster, his wife, their two children and his in-laws had arrived in Cyprus just hours before the incident happened.

The family had spent time at the hotel swimming pool before preparing for dinner.

Joshua Foster had placed his son on the windowsill to show him the view of the hotel’s waterpark before the fatal fall.

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Court proceedings revealed that Foster, his father-in-law and Jaxon were walking towards a lift around 18:00 when the little boy noticed the waterpark outside.

Foster pressed the lift button, lifted Jaxon onto the windowsill to show him the view, and moments later the child fell.

His lawyer, Alexandros Alexandrou, described him as an “incredible father” who had suffered an unimaginable loss.