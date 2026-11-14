'Can only be God' - Arokodare breaks silence after stunning brace fires Super Eagles past Tanzania
Toluwase Arokodare has reacted after producing a match-winning display off the bench in Nigeria's crucial 3-1 victory over Tanzania.
The striker scored twice to hand the Super Eagles a vital AFCON 2027 qualifying win and later paid tribute on social media.
Nigeria Super Eagles striker Toluwase Arokodare has broken his silence after a superb super-sub performance helped fire the national team back into contention for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations.
The Super Eagles claimed a vital 3-1 victory over Tanzania on Friday evening in Uyo, securing only their second win of the qualifying campaign and moving back into the race for a place at the tournament.
Arokodare emerged as one of the night's biggest heroes after coming off the bench to score twice in a devastating second-half display.
The 25-year-old striker, who was introduced after the break, transformed Nigeria's attack and registered his first-ever brace for the Super Eagles in what could prove to be a defining moment in his international career.
Back to winning ways 🦅 https://t.co/LHW2YC57Ht— 🇳🇬 Super Eagles (@NGSuperEagles) November 13, 2026
The former Genk forward could even have left with the match ball after finding himself through on goal late in the contest, only to be denied by an excellent save from the Tanzania goalkeeper.
Arokodare reacts after starring for Nigeria
Following the final whistle, Arokodare took to social media to celebrate a memorable evening with a simple but heartfelt message.
Posting after the match, the striker wrote: "Can only be God."
The message quickly attracted reactions from supporters, many of whom praised the forward for his impact after stepping off the bench to inspire the Super Eagles to victory.
Nigeria overcome Tanzania to climb Group L standings
Nigeria returned to winning ways with a hard-fought 3-1 triumph over Tanzania, a result that lifts Eric Chelle's side into second place in Group L.
The hosts got off to the perfect start when Alhassan Yusuf opened the scoring inside the opening minutes, giving the capacity crowd in Uyo plenty to cheer about.
However, Tanzania fought back and restored parity through Alphonce Msangsa, leaving Nigeria frustrated heading into the interval.
The turning point came after the break.
Arokodare restored Nigeria's lead in the 52nd minute after being picked out inside the box, before striking again just eight minutes later to put daylight between the two sides and secure all three points.
His clinical brace ultimately proved the difference as the Super Eagles completed an important comeback win.
The victory moves Nigeria up to second place in the standings, while Tanzania remain rooted to the foot of the group.
For Arokodare, meanwhile, it was a night to remember, with the striker strongly staking his claim for a bigger role in Eric Chelle's plans ahead of Nigeria's remaining qualifying fixtures.