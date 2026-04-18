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6 signs that the Bread you buy in Nigeria has too many preservatives

Pulse Contributor
Pulse Contributor 03:59 - 18 April 2026
Bread
Here are Signs Your Bread Has Too Many Preservatives – What Every Nigerian Should Know
Thousands of families eat bread almost every day with tea, beans or as a quick snack. But how safe is the bread we buy?
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The recent viral video of bread that stayed fresh for over two months has left many Nigerians worried. 

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In Nigeria today, many commercial loaves are loaded with preservatives to make them last longer on shelves. 

While this helps reduce waste, health experts warn that too many preservatives may affect digestion, energy levels, and overall well-being.

If you want to protect your health and that of your family, here are 6 clear signs that your bread may contain high levels of preservatives.

1. It Lasts Unusually Long Without Moulding 

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If your bread stays completely fresh for a while, it is a strong sign of heavy preservative use.

Fresh bread, whether normal or locally baked, usually starts showing mould or going stale within 3 to 7 days. If your bread remains fresh after a week or two, or even longer, it is a strong sign of heavy preservative use.

2. The Bread Stays Extremely Soft for Weeks

Preservatives and dough conditioners keep bread soft and prevent it from becoming hard or dry. If the bread still feels fluffy and fresh long after purchase, it likely contains additives designed to slow down staling.

3. It Gives Off a Strange Smell When Toasted

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Some heavily preserved breads produce a faint chemical, plastic-like, or artificial odour when toasted. This happens because the additives break down under heat.

4. You Feel Sick After Eating It Regularly

If you or your kids notice these after eating bread often, it may be time to check the brand.
A sick child

Studies have linked high intake of common bread preservatives (especially calcium propionate) to headaches, migraines, restlessness, irritability, poor attention, and even sleep disturbances, particularly in children. Some people also report bloating or mild digestive discomfort.

5. The Ingredient List Is Very Long and Contains Difficult Names

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Check the wrapper. If you see calcium propionate (E282), sodium benzoate, potassium bromate, or several emulsifiers and conditioners, the bread is highly processed. 

What Should You Do Next?

These signs don’t mean you must stop eating bread completely. Instead, make smarter choices:

  • Go for whole wheat or multigrain options when possible.

  • Buy bread from local bakeries that bake fresh daily.

  • Always check the “best before” date and consume within a few days.

  • Consider making simple homemade bread once in a while.

Bread remains a favourite Nigerian staple for a reason. It is affordable, convenient, and comforting. 

Being more aware of what goes into it can help you enjoy it responsibly while taking better care of your health.

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