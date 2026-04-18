Love Dooshimaa shows the court documents as Bon Bread demands ₦50 million in damages over her ‘everlasting bread’ video.

Love Dooshimaa shows the court documents as Bon Bread demands ₦50 million in damages over her ‘everlasting bread’ video.

Lady faces ₦50M lawsuit after viral video of bread that stayed fresh for 2 months

Love Dooshimaa is facing a ₦50 million defamation lawsuit from Bon Bread following a viral video she posted about a loaf of bread that remained fresh for over two months.

Dooshimaa insists she never named Bon Bread or any other company.

The company reportedly identified itself as the subject of the video.

Questions continue to arise about the standard shelf life of sliced bread in Nigeria and the use of food additives.

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A provisions store owner in Lagos, Love Dooshimaa, has been served with a ₦50 million defamation lawsuit by Bon Bread following a viral video she posted about a loaf of bread that remained fresh for over two months.

In the video, which gained significant attention online, 53-year old Dooshimaa showed a sliced loaf that had been in her shop for more than two months. She noted that it still looked fresh, had no mold, and retained a normal smell.

She raised general concerns about the long shelf life of some commercial bread and advised consumers to pay closer attention to the products they buy, while deliberately avoiding any mention of a specific brand name or showing the product’s packaging and logo.

Shortly after the video went viral, Bon Bread reportedly reached out to her via direct message and asked her to delete the video, giving her a 6pm deadline to do so.

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When she refused, explaining that she had not targeted any particular company, the bakery’s lawyers served her with court papers demanding ₦50 million in damages.

The company claims the video damaged its reputation and led to financial losses from reduced sales.

Bon Bread CEO speaks out on the viral bread video controversy and explains why the company decided to take legal action.

In a recent development, the CEO of Bon Bread released a video addressing the matter.

In the statement, she defended the quality and safety of the company’s products and explained that the legal action was taken to protect the brand after attempts to resolve the issue privately.

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Dooshimaa has since posted another video showing the court documents she received. She expressed surprise at the lawsuit and maintained that she never identified Bon Bread or its products in her original post.

As of Friday, April 18, 2026, Bon Bread has not issued any additional public statement beyond the CEO’s video. The case is now before the courts, and further hearings are expected in the coming weeks.

The incident has sparked widespread discussion about food safety standards in Nigeria’s baking industry and the rights of both consumers and businesses when content goes viral on social media.

Bread remains a daily staple for millions of Nigerians, making the debate particularly relevant to many households.