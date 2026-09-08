MyLifeAsSugar: How a failed Nursing exam grew into a Multi-Thousand-Student Empire

She failed the exam that was supposed to end her nursing career. Instead, it became the seed of a business with warehouses, a global customer base, and not a single outside investor.

There is a version of this story where a failed nursing licensing exam is simply a setback. A hard week, a retake, a private disappointment nobody outside the family hears about. That is not the version Olubukola "Sugar" Akinpelu lived. For her, the failure became the origin point of a business now known across nursing schools on both sides of the Atlantic: MyLifeAsSugar.

The premise, at its core, is almost defiantly simple. When she failed her own nursing exam, Akinpelu didn't shelve her study notes in embarrassment; she rebuilt from them. What started as personal material to help her own understanding became a resource for other students. That resource became a product. The product became a business. And the business became the brand now recognised simply as Nurse Sugar.

Her flagship product is The Ultimate Nursing School Study Guide, a 400-page resource built specifically for students navigating both nursing school coursework and the Next Generation NCLEX, the newly restructured licensing exam that has left many nursing programs scrambling to update how they teach test-readiness. Around that core guide, the business has grown into what Akinpelu herself describes as a full ecosystem: additional ebooks, flashcards, planners, stationery bundles, and one-on-one coaching for nursing students, new grads, and, notably, for other aspiring content creators and business owners looking to build something similar to what she's built.

Olubukola "Sugar" Akinpelu

That guide, by her own account, has now reached tens of thousands of nursing students worldwide, alongside live study sessions that give the brand an ongoing, recurring relationship with its customers rather than a one-time transaction. For a Nigerian business audience in particular, one detail stands out: the company maintains warehouse inventory in Lagos, allowing Nigerian customers to receive orders locally rather than waiting on international shipping, with international orders elsewhere in the world handled through express shipping and a standing weekly dispatch schedule.

None of this happened with outside capital. There is no venture round attached to this story, no institutional backing propping up the warehouse or the product line. It is a business built the way most Nigerian founders will recognise instinctively: bootstrapped, reinvested, grown one customer relationship at a time, with an affiliate program now in place so that nursing students, educators, and content creators can earn commission for referring the very products that helped build the brand in the first place.

The recognition has followed the growth. Akinpelu's contributions to nursing and health education have been publicly acknowledged, including honours tied to the Nigerian Books of Record and the Yessiey Awards.

There is no single lucky break in this account. No viral moment that manufactured the business overnight. What exists instead is a fairly unglamorous, repeatable sequence: personal failure, personal notes, a product built to solve a problem she had actually lived through, and years of reinvestment into the infrastructure of content, coaching, warehousing, and community that turned a study guide into an operation with staff, systems, and a customer base measured in the tens of thousands.

It is also, notably, a business she owns outright. The exam that once threatened to end a nursing career instead became the reason an entirely different kind of career now exists, one where Akinpelu is not simply a nurse who also creates content, but a founder whose company happens to have grown out of nursing expertise she earned the hard way.

Nurse Sugar's story arrives at a moment when Nigeria is paying closer attention than ever to its self-made founders, the ones building real, revenue-generating businesses without waiting for outside validation or funding. It just happens to have started with an exam she didn't pass.

There is more to this story than the business alone, and more of it is coming. However, the foundation- one failure rebuilt into an empire she built and still owns- speaks for itself.