Fans emotional as Nollywood star breaks down in tears after dropping son at school

Fans emotional as Nollywood star breaks down in tears after dropping son at school

Fans emotional as Nollywood star breaks down in tears after dropping son at school

Nollywood actress Blessing Obasi has left many fans emotional after she shared the moment she broke down in tears while parting with her son, who resumed school.

Nollywood actress Blessing Obasi breaks down in tears after dropping her son at school.

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She reveals why her son’s first day at school left her emotional and unable to stop looking back.

Fans sympathise with her as husband, Stan Nze, consoles her

The actress shared a vlog that documented her son’s first day at school after resumption. She captured their bonding moments and prayers in the car with her little family before they arrived at the school.

After taking pictures with her son ahead of his arrival in class, Obasi revealed that she tried to fight back her tears when he left her to meet his mates without any reservation or hesitation.

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She said the moment was emotional because she felt like her son was being taken from her, adding that she could hardly bring herself to stop looking back to be sure he was okay.

Just when fans thought it was over, another clip showed her crying profusely as she missed her son.

Things got more intense as her husband, actor Stan Nze, had to console her and ask her to stop crying.

The vulnerable moment drew sympathy from fans as many flooded the comment section to share in her emotions.

Popular content creator Tobeszn said he knew she was going to cry when she followed her son into his class.

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“When you followed him into the class, I knew you would cry serious tears.”

Other fans also weighed in on the emotional moment.

Actress Sarah Martins wrote, “Aybobo is a big boy joor… You're the soft baby here “

Debbie Cooks said, “Omooo! This is hard.”

Ibukunoluwa also wrote, “You cried on his behalf mummy😂😂😂 so beautiful “

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Officialallymcbeal wrote, “How do daddies do it ehn, daddies don't cry 😂...this is so beautiful to watch”