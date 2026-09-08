The Dangote Petroleum Refinery officially opens Africa's largest Initial Public Offering to the general public

The Dangote Petroleum Refinery officially opens Africa's largest Initial Public Offering to the general public

How to buy Dangote Refinery shares as IPO opens with just ₦5,250

Want to buy Dangote Refinery shares? Here's a simple step-by-step guide on how Nigerians can subscribe to the IPO, open a brokerage account, buy shares from ₦5,250 and avoid scams.

Dangote Refinery's IPO opens on September 14 and closes on October 13, 2026.

Nigerians can invest from as little as ₦5,250, which buys the minimum of 10 shares.

Investors must register with a licensed stockbroker and have a CSCS account before applying.

The SEC has warned Nigerians to avoid unofficial agents and only buy through approved channels.

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Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals FZE is opening what is expected to become Africa's biggest Initial Public Offering (IPO), giving everyday Nigerians a chance to own a piece of the country's largest refinery.

The public offer opens on Monday, September 14, 2026, and closes on October 13, 2026.

The company is offering 4.1 billion ordinary shares at ₦525 each, with plans to raise about ₦2.15 trillion to finance an expansion that would almost double the refinery's production capacity from 650,000 barrels per day to 1.4 million barrels daily.

The good news? You don't have to be a billionaire to invest.

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The minimum application is just 10 shares, meaning anyone with ₦5,250 can participate.

Speaking during the signing ceremony of the IPO documents at Eko Hotels and Suites in Lagos, Aliko Dangote said the low entry point was intentional.

He described it as "the IPO for the people," saying he wanted ordinary Nigerians, including drivers, cooks and domestic staff, to have the opportunity to become shareholders.

So if you've been wondering how people actually buy shares in a company like Dangote Refinery, here's what you need to know.

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Step 1: Open a stockbroking account

A prospective investor should register with a licensed stockbroking firm online to begin the application process.

You can't buy IPO shares directly from Dangote Refinery.

Instead, you'll need to register with a licensed stockbroking firm approved by both the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Nigerian Exchange (NGX).

Many brokers now allow online registration using your BVN, a valid means of identification and a passport photograph.

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Before signing up, make sure the broker is licensed. It's always safer to verify through the SEC or NGX rather than relying on social media recommendations.

Step 2: Get a CSCS account

Every investor in the Nigerian stock market needs a Central Securities Clearing System (CSCS) account.

Think of it as a digital vault where your shares are kept.

If you're opening a brokerage account for the first time, your broker will usually create the CSCS account for you or link an existing one.

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Once shares are allotted, they'll appear in this account.

Step 3: Complete verification

Before you're allowed to invest, your broker will verify your identity.

Requirements may differ slightly depending on the brokerage, so simply follow the instructions provided during registration.

Step 4: Fund your account

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Once your account is active, deposit the amount you want to invest.

At the current IPO price of ₦525 per share, the minimum investment is ₦5,250 for 10 shares.

If you intend to buy more shares, it's worth checking the final prospectus for application details before making your payment.

Step 5: Wait for the offer to open

The subscription officially begins on September 14.

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Although the offer is expected to remain open until October 13, investors are advised to rely only on information contained in the official prospectus or documents released by the issuing houses in case anything changes.

Step 6: Submit your application

When the offer opens, you'll submit your application through your licensed stockbroker or any other platform officially approved for the IPO.

Choose the number of shares you want, confirm your details and complete your payment before the deadline.

The SEC has repeatedly warned Nigerians to avoid people claiming to sell Dangote Refinery shares outside approved channels.

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If someone promises you "special access" on WhatsApp or Telegram, that's already a red flag.

Step 7: Wait for share allotment

Applying doesn't automatically mean you'll get every share you requested.

If demand exceeds the number of available shares, applications could be scaled down.

Any money for shares you weren't allotted should be refunded according to the terms stated in the official prospectus.

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Successful investors will have their allotted shares credited to their CSCS accounts.

Step 8: Monitor your investment after listing

After the shares are listed on the Nigerian Exchange, you can monitor their performance through your broker's app or trading platform.

Like every stock, the price could rise or fall depending on company performance, investor demand and market conditions.

You can decide to hold your shares for the long term or sell them later through your stockbroker.

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Read the prospectus before investing

The affordable minimum investment of ₦5,250 allows everyday Nigerians to participate and become shareholders.

Financial experts continue to advise Nigerians not to rush into any IPO without first reading the official prospectus.

The document contains important information, including the risks involved, offer timetable, allotment process, approved application channels and other terms investors should understand before committing their money.