Gino wraps up nationwide 'Spice It Up with Gino' pop-up party, celebrating Nigerian flavours, culture and community

...immersive six-city experience brought together food, fashion, music and culture in celebration of Nigeria's rich spice heritage

GBfoods Nigeria, makers of the beloved Gino Spices range of products, including Gino Curry, Gino Dried Thyme and Gino Red Hot Pepper, has successfully concluded its "Spice It Up with Gino" Pop-Up Party, a nationwide experiential campaign that celebrated Nigeria's rich culinary heritage, local spices, flavours and culture through immersive consumer experiences across six cities.

The campaign kicked off in Lagos on June 27 at Ikeja City Mall and concluded on August 1 in Jabi Lake Mall, Abuja, after making stops in Ibadan, Jos, Port Harcourt, and Enugu State. Across the tour, thousands of consumers came together to experience the vibrant fusion of food, entertainment and community that defines the Gino Spices brand.

Each city hosted a unique celebration featuring complimentary food experiences prepared with Gino products, interactive games, exciting giveaways, fashion showcases, music, and celebrity appearances. Consumers also had the opportunity to purchase their favourite Gino products and walked away with exciting prizes, including household appliances such as chest freezers, gas cookers and microwaves, alongside movie tickets and exclusive branded gifts.

One of the campaign's highlights was the participation of celebrated chef Hilda Baci, who joined consumers in Lagos and Abuja to showcase the versatility of Gino spices while inspiring memorable cooking experiences. The tour also featured appearances by actress Uzoamaka Power in Lagos and regional culinary experts who added to the excitement in different cities.

Reflecting on the success of the campaign, Vincent Egbe, Managing Director of GBfoods Nigeria, said:

"The Spice It Up with Gino Pop-Up Party was created to celebrate the flavours, traditions and communities that make Nigerian cuisine so special. Seeing thousands of consumers connect with the brand through food, culture and shared experiences across six cities has been incredibly rewarding. We are grateful to everyone who joined us on this journey and helped make the campaign a memorable success."

The Spice It Up with Gino Pop-Up Party reinforced Gino's commitment to championing local flavours, celebrating Nigerian food culture and creating meaningful consumer experiences that bring people together.

Joy Abdullahi Johnson, Category Manager, GBfoods Nigeria, speaking on the essence of the nationwide celebration, said:

"The Spice It Up with Gino Pop-Up Party was designed to celebrate the ingredients and flavours that are at the heart of Nigerian cooking while creating memorable experiences for our consumers. Seeing families, food lovers and communities come together across the country to share meals, engage with the brand and celebrate our local spice culture has been truly inspiring. This reflects Gino's commitment to making every meal more flavourful while deepening our connection with the people who have made our products a part of their everyday kitchens."

Beyond showcasing the versatility of Gino spices, the campaign strengthened the brand's connection with consumers through authentic moments rooted in taste, culture and community.

As the nationwide tour comes to a close, Gino remains committed to creating innovative experiences that celebrate the richness of Nigerian cuisine and the people who bring it to life every day.