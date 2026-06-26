Award-winning actor Deyemi Okanlawon opens up about men’s mental health, explaining why his therapist and mentors—rather than his wife—are his first point of call during tough times

Award-winning actor Deyemi Okanlawon opens up about men’s mental health, explaining why his therapist and mentors—rather than his wife—are his first point of call during tough times

'My wife isn't the first person I call when I'm going through things' – Deyemi Okanlawon explains why

Nollywood actor Deyemi Okanlawon explains why his wife isn't the first person he calls during difficult times, stressing the importance of therapy, mentors, and emotional support for men.

The actor revealed that he usually turns to his therapist and mentors before speaking to his wife when dealing with personal struggles.

While saying men are often expected to "chest things" and protect others, Deyemi stressed that they should never be discouraged from addressing their emotional challenges.

Although she isn't the first person he calls, Deyemi said he turns to his wife whenever things become too overwhelming, acknowledging her unwavering support despite her own responsibilities

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Nollywood actor Deyemi Okanlawon has opened up about how he deals with emotional struggles, revealing that his wife is not the first person he reaches out to whenever life becomes overwhelming.

The actor shared his thoughts during a recent interview while discussing men's mental health, emotional resilience and the importance of having a reliable support system.

According to Deyemi, society often expects men to absorb pressure and protect those around them, a responsibility many carry naturally.

"First of all, I am a man and we are built to chest things. If you punch a man, he has the ability to absorb that punch. My job is to protect the people around me. If gbegbe happens here now, the chances are I'm going to step in front. It's what needs to happen. There's no excuse."

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“I’m a man, we’re built to chest things. If you punch a man, he has the ability to absorb it. whenever I’m going through things, my wife is not the first person I call, i’ll rather call my therapist or mentor, but when things get really hard, that’s when I turn to my wife”… pic.twitter.com/KcNn1IbiP6 — Oyindamola🙄 (@dammiedammie35) June 26, 2026

Despite that belief, the actor stressed that men should never be discouraged from seeking help or finding healthy ways to process their emotions.

He explained that instead of bottling everything up, he has intentionally built a support system that includes a therapist and trusted mentors, who are usually the first people he contacts when he's facing personal challenges.

"I have people that if I'm going through the worst times that I can talk to. I have a therapist on speed dial. I have my mentors on speed dial."

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Deyemi then revealed that while his wife remains one of his biggest sources of strength, he doesn't immediately take his burdens to her because he is conscious of everything she is already handling.

Deyemi and Damilola married in 2013 and share three sons. The actor notes he shields her from initial panic out of respect for everything she already handles

"When the thing is now too hard, there's my wife. You see, she's not the first. She's the last. Because she's dealing with her own, dealing with raising the family. I'm looking at what's going on outside. I'm quiet. I'm trying to handle stuff. If the thing hit me too much, I'll just wake up in the middle of the night, 'Madam, I can't deal with this one. Help me.'"

His comments have sparked conversations online, with many agreeing on the importance of therapy and support systems for men, while others argued that spouses should be the first point of emotional support in a marriage.

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Deyemi married his wife, Damilola, in 2013 after the two met while studying Chemical Engineering at the University of Lagos. The couple have three sons together.

Over the years, the actor has repeatedly spoken about the role his wife has played in his life and career. In an earlier interview, he credited her with encouraging him to pursue acting professionally after recognising his passion for the craft.