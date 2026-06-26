Breaking: court nullifies NDC registration months after Peter Obi emerges presidential candidate

A Federal High Court has ordered INEC to cancel the registration of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), months after Peter Obi emerged as the party's presidential candidate for the 2027 election.

A Federal High Court ordered INEC to cancel the registration of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC).

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The judgment came months after Peter Obi emerged as the party's presidential candidate for the 2027 election.

Justice Mohammed Umar held that the NDC did not comply with constitutional and statutory registration requirements.

The NDC and INEC had yet to officially react to the judgment at the time of reporting.

The Federal High Court in Abuja has ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to cancel the registration of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), months after former Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi emerged as the party's presidential flag bearer for the 2027 general election.

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Justice Mohammed Umar delivered the judgment on Friday in a suit filed by Ahidjo Ibrahim Karlahi, the Protem National Organising Secretary of the All Democratic Alliance (ADA), challenging the legality of the NDC's registration by INEC.

The court held that the electoral commission failed to comply with the provisions of the Constitution and the Electoral Act in registering the party and consequently ordered that the NDC be removed from the official register of political parties.

Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) logo

According to the court, the NDC was not among the political associations that successfully completed the statutory registration process required before a political association can become a recognised political party.

Justice Umar ruled that INEC acted outside its constitutional powers by granting the party registration despite its failure to satisfy the legal requirements.

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The suit was instituted by Karlahi, who argued that the NDC's registration was unlawful and sought an order nullifying the certificate issued to the party by INEC.

In his originating summons, the plaintiff asked the court to determine whether INEC complied with the constitutional and statutory provisions governing the registration of political parties before recognising the NDC.

He also sought an order compelling the electoral commission to withdraw the party's certificate of registration and remove its name from the register of political parties.

The judgment marks a significant development for the opposition party, which had recently attracted several prominent politicians ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Earlier this year, Peter Obi formally accepted the NDC presidential ticket after leaving the Labour Party, describing the platform as one that reflected his vision for a new Nigeria.

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Federal High Court in Abuja

Following his emergence, the party also intensified efforts to build structures across the country in preparation for the next general election.

Before the court's decision, leaders of the NDC had consistently maintained that the party was lawfully registered by INEC and dismissed attempts to challenge its legal status.

The court's ruling, however, has effectively invalidated that registration and directed INEC to strike the party off its register.

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Neither INEC nor the NDC had issued an official reaction to the judgment as of the time of filing this report.

It also remains unclear whether the party will challenge the ruling at the Court of Appeal or whether the judgment will have immediate implications for its preparations ahead of the 2027 elections.