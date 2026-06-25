Mr Ibu’s family face hunger and hardship 2 years after actor's death

The family of the late Nollywood legend, John Ikechukwu Okafor, better known as Mr Ibu, is currently facing financial hardship years after the actor's death.

Two years after the passing of Nollywood comedy legend John "Mr Ibu" Okafor in 2024, his family is facing extreme financial distress, reportedly living without electricity or clean water for weeks.

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Due to the family's inability to afford educational expenses, the late actor's three youngest children have been forced to stop attending school.

Content creator King Mitchy visited the family, highlighted their deteriorating living conditions, and launched a public appeal for donations to cover the children's tuition and the family's rent.

​It would be recalled that Mr Ibu, who was regarded as one of the best Nigerian performers in a comic role, died at the age of 62 after suffering cardiac arrest in 2024.

​Following his death, the condition of the late actor's family has since deteriorated, as made known by Nigerian content creator and influencer Mitchel Ihueze, popularly known as King Mitchy, who recently visited the family and revealed the difficult circumstances they are currently facing.

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​According to her, some of Mr Ibu's children have reportedly been forced to stop attending school due to financial challenges.

​She disclosed that the late actor's 14-year-old daughter, along with his younger sons aged 12 and 10, are no longer in school because the family has struggled to meet their educational expenses.

​King Mitchy further claimed that the family told her they had been living without electricity and access to clean water for about two weeks due to financial hardship.

The content creator expressed sadness over the situation, describing Mr Ibu as one of Nigeria's most beloved comic actors whose movies brought laughter and joy to countless households for many years.

She then appealed to members of the public and well-meaning Nigerians to support the family, particularly in helping the children return to school and addressing some of their immediate welfare needs.

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​She wrote: "This is the family of a legend. Not just anybody. I don’t know for you, but for me Mr Ibu made my childhood fun. I loved to watch his movies. Him and Aki and Paw Paw now that he is gone his family should not be suffering. We are donating for the children to go back to school and for their house rent to be paid".

The revelation has since generated concern among fans and well-wishers, many of whom expressed shock that the family of such a celebrated entertainer could be experiencing such difficulties.

Mr Ibu

Popular actor and Comedian John Okafor passed on March 2, 2024, in a hospital in Lekki, Lagos State, following a prolonged battle with diabetes. The actor was famous for cracking up millions of people globally with his brand of slapstick comedy that impacted Nollywood for three decades. His nickname, Mr Ibu, was derived from the popular movie ‘Mr Ibu and Son’ where he appeared alongside the famous actor and comedian Osita Iheme AKA Paw Paw.

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