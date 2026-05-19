Frank Edoho opens up on men suffering in silence amid marriage controversy

Women endure more pain than men, says Frank Edoho.

Frank Edoho opines that men's suffering is hidden behind silence

The veteran broadcaster believes that women are naturally better at handling emotional struggles.

His statement comes amid controversy rocking his marriage.

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Veteran television host Frank Edoho has shared his thoughts on the different ways men and women deal with emotional struggles and hardship.

Speaking in a YouTube video recently posted by Outside the Box Podcast, Edoho stated that women naturally possess a stronger emotional capacity to endure pain, turmoil and difficult situations compared to men, who often suffer in silence.

“The task of manhood is very daunting. Men don’t speak but go through a lot. Women also go through a lot, but I feel that women by DNA have the capacity to endure turmoil and torture.”

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Clarifying his statement further, Edoho stressed that his remarks were not intended to suggest that women should be subjected to suffering or hardship.

“Not that they deserve to be in turmoil or tortured, but women know how to endure more than men, but men are more silent. Whatever a man is going through, he is just silent, he doesn’t say it, he holds it to himself, and some of them take it to the grave.”

In an emotional moment during the conversation, Edoho also reflected on life, legacy and the kind of memories he hopes to leave behind. He said that he never wants his death to be tied to emotional pain caused by any woman in his life, whether family or romantic partner.

“I don’t want to go to the gate of heaven, and they asked what killed me, and I said it is a woman. Whether that woman be my daughter, wife or daughter. I don’t want that to be my way out of this portal. I want to die with a smile on my face, knowing that all the people I met, I put a smile on their faces. I also want to have the only regret that I did more good and not more time.”

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His comments resurfaced amid lingering conversations surrounding the collapse of his second marriage to his estranged wife, Sandra Onyenucheya.

Television host Frank Edoho and his ex-wife, Sandra

The controversy gained attention after reports linked singer Chike to the breakdown of the marriage. However, Edoho later publicly confirmed that he and Sandra had been separated for nearly two years before the issue became a trending topic online. According to him, he had privately made peace with the situation long before public discussions intensified.

Not long after Edoho addressed the reports, Sandra broke her silence on social media and accused the broadcaster of infidelity, emotional neglect and financial irresponsibility during their marriage. She revealed that the relationship had experienced years of unresolved issues and emotional strain before she eventually decided to walk away from the union.

As the drama unfolded online, old interviews and resurfaced comments made by Edoho about relationships, marriage, heartbreak and infidelity continued to fuel debates among fans and social media users trying to piece together what may have gone wrong in the marriage.

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