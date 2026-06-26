Ycee's comments about "Peller culture" have sparked reactions from Peller and his partner, Jarvis.

Ycee's comments about "Peller culture" have sparked reactions from Peller and his partner, Jarvis.

'Olodo uprising' — Ycee's comment about Peller sparks backlash from him and partner Jarvis (see video)

Ycee's remarks about "Peller culture" have sparked a public response from Peller and his partner Jarvis, reigniting debate over education and social media fame.

Rapper Ycee criticised what he called "Peller culture," saying Nigeria no longer celebrates academic excellence.

Peller accused the rapper of disrespect and claimed some celebrities who criticise him privately seek his support.

Jarvis defended content creators, arguing that many young Nigerians turned to social media because of unemployment and economic hardship.

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Rapper YCee, real name Oludemilade Martin Alejo, has triggered widespread reaction after describing what he called an "olodo uprising" in Nigeria during an appearance on the Afropolitan podcast.

Speaking on the show, YCee argued that Nigerian society has shifted away from celebrating academic achievement, pointing to the rise of online personalities who gain fame through outrageous content rather than education.

Rapper YCee

"Nigerian society is no longer celebrating academic excellence," he said. "It's not even Yahoo culture anymore; now we have a 'Peller culture.' This 'Olodo' uprising we are witnessing is terrible. It feels like we are trying so hard to accommodate ignorance so people won't feel bad, and now they seem to be the majority."

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He went further, describing the development as a wider attack on the country's education system, alongside other ongoing security challenges.

"Nigerian society is no longer celebrating academic excellence. It’s not even Yahøø culture anymore; now we have a 'Peller culture.' This 'Olodo' uprising we are witnessing is terrible. It feels like we are trying so hard to accommodate ignorance so people won’t feel bad, and now… pic.twitter.com/jJoxPXEIgx — CHUKS 🍥 (@ChuksEricE) June 25, 2026

YCee's reference to "Peller culture" was widely read as a direct jab at TikTok streamer Habeeb Hamzat, known as Peller, whose unconventional content has earned him a large online following despite limited formal education.

Peller responded on social media, accusing Ycee of disrespect for naming him while making a broader argument about societal decline. He also questioned the sincerity of public figures who criticised him publicly while privately seeking his support.

Peller's response to YCee on his Instagram Stories

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"Una dey use money dey beg for DM make they use una sound. Some idiot celebs that I am following are reposting Ycee's video," Peller wrote, adding that intelligent commentary should not be conflated with personal attacks.

His partner, content creator Jarvis, also pushed back, defending content creation as a legitimate response to limited job opportunities for graduates.

"I'm a graduate myself. Since the government didn't provide jobs for us, what exactly did you expect people to do? You can't expect individuals with high intelligence to end up cleaning toilets," she said, adding that economic pressure had pushed some young Nigerians toward crime, including kidnapping and armed robbery.

“I'm a graduate myself. Since the government didn't provide jobs for us, what exactly did you expect people to do? You can't expect individuals with high intelligence to end up cleaning toilets. Some, unfortunately, are pushed into cr!mes like kidn@pping and årmed røbbery.”… https://t.co/N7H9dMu25c pic.twitter.com/lITH8lX55Q — CHUKS 🍥 (@ChuksEricE) June 25, 2026

The exchange has split opinion online. Some commentators have backed YCee's concerns about declining academic culture, while others argue his comments overlooked Nigeria's economic realities and unfairly singled out individuals rather than addressing systemic causes.

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