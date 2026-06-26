Finance Minister Taiwo Oyedele clarifies that Nigeria’s economic growth depends on bringing more eligible citizens into the tax bracket, not raising tax rates

Finance Minister Taiwo Oyedele clarifies that Nigeria’s economic growth depends on bringing more eligible citizens into the tax bracket, not raising tax rates

Nigeria needs more taxpayers, not higher taxes, says Finance Minister Taiwo Oyedele

Nigeria's Finance Minister Taiwo Oyedele says the Federal Government is expanding the tax net, not increasing taxes, to improve revenue, promote fairness and strengthen public services.

Finance Minister Taiwo Oyedele said the Federal Government's priority is to broaden Nigeria's tax base by bringing more eligible taxpayers into the system, rather than raising tax rates.

He urged the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria (CITN) to step up public awareness campaigns, noting that many Nigerians still misunderstand the purpose of taxation.

Oyedele said a fair and efficient tax system would boost government revenue for infrastructure and public services, while encouraging the CITN to recognise tax-compliant individuals and organisations with annual awards.

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Nigeria's Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Taiwo Oyedele, has said the Federal Government is focused on expanding the country's tax base rather than introducing higher taxes, as part of ongoing efforts to improve revenue generation.

Speaking on Thursday while receiving a delegation from the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria (CITN) in Abuja, Oyedele explained that the government's tax reform agenda is aimed at ensuring more eligible individuals and businesses pay taxes, instead of placing additional tax burdens on those already complying.

The minister praised the CITN for introducing a National Tax Awareness Day and for supporting the Federal Government's ongoing tax reforms, describing public education as critical to changing how Nigerians view taxation.

According to him, many people still see taxes as simply a way for government to collect money from citizens, rather than a tool for funding national development.

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"We are still not getting enough revenue from taxes.

The Minister of Finance hosts leadership from the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria (CITN) in Abuja to discuss the government's harmonized tax reform agenda.

"It is not about increasing taxes but making sure that those who are supposed to pay taxes. We want to promote fairness in tax administration," he said.

Oyedele noted that Nigeria continues to face challenges in generating enough tax revenue despite several reforms over the years. He said a large number of eligible taxpayers remain outside the tax net, limiting the government's ability to raise funds needed for infrastructure, healthcare, education and other public services.

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He stressed that the country's challenge is not necessarily about raising tax rates but ensuring that everyone who should pay taxes does so under a system that is fair, transparent and efficient.

The minister also urged the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria to intensify public enlightenment campaigns to correct misconceptions about taxation and improve voluntary compliance.

According to him, building a more effective tax system would significantly improve the country's economic development and the delivery of public services.

"If Nigeria succeeds in building an efficient and equitable tax system, the impact on infrastructure, public services and economic development would be transformative," he said.

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Oyedele further challenged the institute to establish annual awards recognising Nigeria's most tax-compliant individuals and organisations, saying such recognition could encourage more voluntary tax compliance across the country.